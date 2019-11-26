Today’s Birthday (11/26/19). Take charge for what you love this year. Grow your flow of silver with steady, organized action. Winter profits support your family through a change. Restore integrity where it’s missing with a personal project next summer before a lucrative surge benefits your collaboration. Follow your own star.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study with a master. Education, travel and exploration sprout under this New Moon. Consider different views and perspectives. Reach out for a long-distance connection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family’s nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative with your team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Support each other through changes or transformations. Partnership blossoms under this New Moon. Begin a new chapter together. Collaborations flower naturally into romance.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Your performance seems energized. This Sagittarius New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — This New Moon sparks a two-week family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship heats up. It’s all for love and love for all.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Savor household harmony. Wrap your love around home and family. A new domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation under this New Moon. Reach out for powerful connections. Write and publish. Share gratitude and appreciation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Use creative communications for sales and marketing under this New Moon. Step into new levels of prosperity. Begin a lucrative phase. Conserve resources.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — A new personal phase dawns with this New Moon in your sign. Take charge. Grow your talents, capacities and skills to new levels.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations sparkle under this New Moon. Dreams seem within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A group endeavor reaches new heights. Breakthroughs with friends, social networks and community causes are reason for celebration. Get together and howl under the New Moon.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities shine under this New Moon. An exciting project engages your curiosities, talents and skills. Develop a project from an idea to reality.