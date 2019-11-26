Look for highs in the mid-50s with a chance for thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon in Topeka and northeast Kansas, according to the National Weather Service.

Damaging wind gusts and a brief isolated tornado will be possible with any storm that develops, the weather service says.

Winds will pick up overnight bringing with them a chance for light, accumulated snowfall of up to one inch in depth in north-central Kansas.

The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Wind Advisor from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 3 a.m. Wednesday, with northwest winds sustained between 25 and 35 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph possible.

The weather service says unsecured objects are likely to get blown around. Tree limbs also could be blown down, resulting in possible power outages.

An elevated fire danger is also expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening in central and east-central Kansas.

Wednesday should be noticeably colder, with highs only in the mid-40s with winds from the northwest at up to 30 mph.

Then, on Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, accumulating snow and a wintry mix is possible across the entire area during much of the day, with highs only reaching the upper-30s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Today: A slight chance of rain and thunderstorms. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

• Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 32. Windy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

• Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with a low around 31. Calm wind.

• Thursday, Thanksgiving Day: Snow and rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

• Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of rain. Cloudy, with a low around 36.

• Friday: Rain, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 55. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

• Friday night: Rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

• Saturday: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

• Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy.

• Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

• Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 23.

• Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42.