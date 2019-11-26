One of Newton High School’s all-time greats will return to lead the Railer girls’ basketball team for the 2019-20 season.

Kate Bremerman (nee Lehman), one of the team’s all-time rebounders and shot blockers, takes the helm at head coach. She succeeds Justin Schneider, who is now the head boys’ coach at Halstead.

Bremerman also was a standout center at Fort Hays State University, earning NCAA Division II All-America honors.

She spent the last four years as head girls’ basketball and volleyball coach at Plainville High School, where she was 38-50 in basketball. Her team was 3-18 in her first season and went 13-10 last season, falling in the sub-state finals.

She is assisted by Jennifer Criswell, John Hansberry and Max Switzer.

She takes over a team that finished 10-11 last season, 7-5 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play last year. Newton fell in the first round of Class 5A sub-state play to Bishop Carroll 50-39.

Bremerman inherits a team that lost six seniors last season, including most of the starters.

“The Newton Railers are very excited to start the 2019-2020 season,” Bremerman said. “We will be looking to run a quick offense and a gritty defense. We have several very quick and talented players returning which will help us to implement a tough to break full court defense. We expect to have a very young team and will be looking for several underclassmen to step up and fill varsity rolls. The team is also excited to get more involved with the community this year. We have several community service projects scheduled.”

Bremerman looks for Salina Central and defending champion Derby to be among the top contenders in the AV-CTL I this season. Derby took third at state in Class 6A last season.

Non-league opponents include Goddard Eisenhower, Dodge City, Goddard and Andover. Newton will play Bishop Carroll in the Railers’ first trip to the AV-CTL-GWAL Challenge at Koch Arena.

Teams at the Newton Invitational include Andover Central, Bishop Carroll, Dodge City, Garden City, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Olathe Northwest.