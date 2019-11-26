1. Discussed the location of a new library

The city received a presentation from HBM Architects, which has worked on site selection of a possible new library.

The firm hosted public meetings to get input on what the community deemed as important in a location of a new library. After public input on five sites, and three others suggested by residents during those meetings, the firm is recommending locating a new library in Military Park — just behind the current location of the current library.

The commission will make a decision on the location of a new library at its Dec. 10 meeting.

2. Discussed recycling

The Harvey County Commission ended mandatory recycling rules, and instated a suspension and fee structure for trucks that repeatedly dump recyclables containing more than 10 percent contamination. Those changes will be in effect Jan. 1, 2020.

The city has 7,259 residential accounts that will be affected by recycling policy. The city may continue with mandatory recycling for residents, or may end the mandatory program. The city currently operates two refuse routes a day, four days a week.

The city currently charges residents $23.29 for a trash cart, a second cart is just over $14 per month.

City staff told the commission that if recycling continues, there would need to be enforcement of recycling rules to avoid fines. Another option would be to end mandatory recycling and to offer recycling for a fee. An option of ending recycling would carry with it an economic impact, as the city pays a higher tonnage fee for dumping trash than recyclables.

City staff will bring options to the commission that includes keeping recycling services in some way.

3. Moved forward with Sand Creek dam repair

The commission awarded a design and build contract Dondlinger Construction for replacement of the Sand Creek Dam. The dam failed in July 2019, leading to Sand Creek to empty.

The contractor will order a new bladder, expecting four to six months before delivery. The contractor will remove the old bladder to asses the condition of substructures of the bladder and dam.

The cost of the project is estimated at $400,000, with the capitol improvement budget allowing for $600,000. A concrete dam with multiple gates was estimated to cost more $2 million by engineers working on the project.

Life expectancy of the bladder is 20 to 25 years. The original bladder lasted for 40 years.

This will be a bonded project, with the bond payments made out of the sewer project.