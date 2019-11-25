EMPORIA — The Bethel College women’s basketball team ran into a buzzsaw Monday night, falling to NCAA Division II Emporia State 114-42 at White Auditorium in Emporia.

The game counts as an exhibition for the Threshers. ESU improves to 4-2.

Bethel trailed 44-20 at the half and was outscored 39-16 in the third quarter and 31-6 in the fourth.

Bethel was 14 of 39 from the field, six of 19 from 3-point range. Bethel had 39 turnovers. The Hornets hit 38 of 75 from the field, 19 of 35 from 3-point range.

Mollie Mounsey and Grace Gordon each scored 19 points for Emporia State. Tre’Zure and Karsen Schultz each scored 16 points. Fredricka Sheats scored 14 points. Kali Martin scored 10.

Brielle Hampton led Bethel with 13 points. Lindsey Heim scored 11. Abby Schmidt pulled down 11 rebounds.

Bethel returns to KCAC play at 6 p.m. Monday at Ottawa.

BETHEL (5-3 exhibition) — Hampton 5-9 0-1 13, Heim 2-4 5-6 11, Schmidt 2-2 3-7 7, Calzonetti 1-3 0-0 2, Fitzgerald 0-4 0-0 0, Vargas 1-4 0-2 3, Newman 1-2 0-0 2, Driscoll 1-2 0-0 2, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Spurgeon 0-3 0-0 0, Tenat 0-1 0-0 0, Rentas 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 14-39 8-16 42.

EMPORIA STATE (4-2) — Mounsey 6-12 1-1 19, Jobe 6-13 3-5 16, Handy 3-3 2-2 8, Wayne 2-7 3-4 7, Laudan 1-6 0-0 3, Gordon 6-8 2-2 19, Schultz 5-7 3-3 16, Sheats 5-9 3-5 14, Martin 3-7 2-2 10, Garcia Laffitte 1-3 0-1 2, TOTALS 38-75 19-25 114.

Bethel;13;7;16;6;—42

Emporia St.;22;22;39;31;—114

Total fouls — BC 26, ESU 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — BC: Calzonetti. 3-point shooting — BC 6-19 (Hampton 3-6, Heim 2-3, Calzonetti 0-1, Fitzgerald 0-3, Vargas 1-2, Driscoll 0-1, Spurgeon 0-3), ESU 19-35 (Mounsey 6-12, Jobe 1-4, Laudan 1-4, Gordon 5-5, Schultz 3-4, Sheats 1-1, Martin 2-5). Rebounds — BC 28 (Schmidt 11), ESU 38 (Schultz 5, Sheats 5). Assists — BC 10 (Heim 3), ESU 24 (Wayne 4, Sheats 4). Turnovers — BC 39 (Hampton 8), ESU 11 (Handy 3). Blocked shots — BC 4 (Schmidt 2), ESU 4 (Garcia Laffitte 2). Steals — BC 2 (Calzonetti 1, Driscoll 1), ESU 28 (Wayne 8). Officials — Wiemers, Marler, Cooper. Attendance — 1,492.