GOLF

Fox Ridge Monday Seniors

Nov. 18

1. Dane Lawrence, Bob Wilson, David Jackson, Tom Pryor 30.

2. Ron Bogle, Tom Ware, Rick Hardacre, Walt Long, Dave Johnson 31.

3. Gary Eilert, Jim Zook, Don Schmidt, Bob Gaede 32.

Longest putt on 9 — Don Schmidt.

Fox Ridge Tuesday Seniors

1. Dave Stallbaumer, Roger Bratland, Jose Ramos, Bob Schmidt -5.

2. Ron Bogle, Wil Besore, Rick Hardacre, Dave Johnson, Orlyn Zehr -5.

3. Duwayne Morgan, Carvin Thiessen, Bob Wilson, Tom Logue -5.

Closest to the hole — Dick Huska. Longest putt — Bob Gaede.

Next play — noon Tuesday.

FOOTBALL

KSHSAA Eight-Man

Playoffs

Division I

Semifinals

Canton-Galva 46, Madison-Hamilton 6

St. Francis 66, Wichita County 20

Finals

Saturday

at Fischer Field

Canton-Galva (12-0) vs. St. Francis (12-0) 11 a.m.

Division II

Semifinals

Axtell 26, Hanover 12

Osborne 52, Hutchinson Central Christian 26

Finals

Saturday

at Fischer Field

Axtell (11-1) vs. Osborne (12-0) 3 p.m.

NAIA Playoffs

Nov. 23

First round

Lindsey Wilson 30, St. Francis (Ind.) 26

St. Xavier (Ill.) 25, Northwestern (Iowa) 20

Grand View 31, Concordia (Mich.) 30

Kansas Wesleyan 42, Baker 7

College of Idaho 70, Ottawa (Ariz.) 23

Morningside 57, Dickenson State 14

Marian (Ind.) 17, Reinhardt 7

Cumberlands (Ky.) 28, Keiser 24

Nov. 30

Quarterfinals

Saint Xavier (Ill.) (9-2) at Morningside (11-0) noon

Cumberlands (Ky.) (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0) 12:05 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0) noon

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0) noon

Dec. 7

Semifinals

at campus sites

Dec. 21

Finals

Semifinal winners at Ruston, La.

Thunder splits

weekend games

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder finished the weekend with a win, a loss and an overtime loss against the Allen Americans.

The Wichita Thunder fell to the Allen Americans 7-3 Friday night in ECHL play at the Allen Events Center.

Wichita led 2-1 after the first period, but was outscored 6-1 in the final 40 minutes of play.

Jordan Topping led the Americans with a goal and two assists. Alex Guptill, Brett Pollock and Josh Brittain each added a goal with two assists. Olivier Archambault, Gabriel Gagne and Stepan Falkovsky each added a goal. Tyler Sheehy dished four assists.

Jake Paterson posted the win in goal for Allen, stopping 36 of 39 Wichita shots.

For Wichita, Jason Savaggio, Stefan Fournier and Cameron Hebig each scored a goal. Jack Combs had two assists. Mitch Gillam took the loss in goal, stopping 51 of 58 Allen shots.

Saturday in Allen, Wichita downed Allen 3-2 in overtime. Ostap Safin scored the overtime game-winner for the Thunder. Hebig and Peter Crinella each added a goal. Six different players posted an assist.

Evan Weninger stopped 39 of 41 Allen shots in goal for the Thunder.

Archambault and Jared Vanwormer each scored a goal for the Americans. Four different players dished an assist.

Zach Sawchenko stopped 32 of 35 Wichita shots.

Sunday in Wichita, Allen repaid the favor with a 3-2 overtime win. Alex Breton scored the game-winner for the Americans and finished with a goal and two assists. Guptill scored two goals.

Paterson stopped 22 of 24 Wichita shots.

Beau Starrett and Spencer Dorowicz each scored a goal for Wichita. Combs had two assists.

Gillam stopped 25 of 28 shots in goal for Wichita.

Allen is 13-3-2-0 and leads the ECHL Mountain Division with 28 points. Wichita is 9-5-4-0 and is in fourth place in the Mountain Division with 22 points.

Wichita hosts Tulsa at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Kansas City at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.