It isn't a pretty picture for those who plan to drive for Thanksgiving — a big, red swath of predicted snowfall and storms hovering over much of Kansas.

According to Accuweather, a storm is forecast to organize quickly along the eastern slopes of the central Rockies and Plains on Tuesday morning, then race northeastward toward the Great Lakes Tuesday afternoon and night.

AccuWeather claims a "moderate storm" will bring snow, rain and wind and will "have major impact on Thanksgiving travel."

"At this time, enough snow to create winterlike travel is anticipated from central and northeastern Colorado to much of Nebraska, northern Kansas, much of Iowa, northwestern Missouri, northwestern Illinois, southeastern Minnesota, central and eastern Wisconsin and northern Michigan," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Brett Anderson said. "Enough snow to shovel and plow is anticipated in this swath."

AAA said in its annual Thanksgiving holiday travel forecast that there will be "major delays throughout the week, peaking Wednesday with trips taking as much four times longer as commuters mix with travelers." Meteorologists say the storm's impact will sweep across the nation from Tuesday to Wednesday and beyond.

However, any shift in the storm by as little as 50-100 miles could mean the difference between mostly rain or mostly snow.

South and east of the storm's track, an area of drenching rain is expected to develop over the central Plains.