For students in Chandler Ochoa's Spanish I and II classes at Newton High School, the focus is on accumulating basic foreign language skills. But in Spanish III, the focus changes. With enough skills built up, the goal is for students to be able to function on their own in real-life situations.

Last year, Ochoa introduced some new real-world scenarios to her Spanish III class at NHS by Skyping with students in Honduras. While that happened on one instance last year, it has become more of a common occurrence this school year, as Ochoa established a relationship with a teacher and class in Panama (through a program in which she is trying to set up a teacher exchange in the future).

So far, the classes have Skyped back and forth four times this year — and the plan is for that relationship to continue and evolve through the school year.

"We'll probably do a couple more Skypes as a class, but we're wanting more and more for students to communicate one-on-one next semester," Ochoa said. "That will give them the opportunity to really practice and use the Spanish that they've been accumulating in I and II and start producing a lot more."

Giving her students more real-life scenarios in which to practice their Spanish skills, Ochoa noted she and her counterpart in Panama have a constant back and forth on ideas of how to engage their students. Typically, they will give lessons based on what the classes will be presenting to each other — like making introductions, sharing about favorite foods and an upcoming lesson comparing and contrasting problems in the the community.

For the lesson on food, students were able to bring in their favorite dishes — not only learning language skills, but understanding cultural differences through the lesson as well.

"They also learned, in Panama, they don't eat as much fast food as us. They were bringing in home-cooked meals, whereas my kids were bringing in snacks like Cheez-Its and cereal, just really sweet, sugary, processed things — so they saw that difference," Ochoa said.

Both classes are roughly the same age/grade level (sophomores and juniors) and, on top of the Skype presentations, Ochoa noted her class has pen pals they remain in contact with through the year as well. She noted the other Spanish III class has a similar project going in conjunction with a class in Ecuador.

While students approach the presentations differently — with some ready and willing to engage in communicating with the class from Panama, and others sitting back, listening, to get a better grasp of the language and cultural differences — Ochoa said all have been receptive to the Skype sessions. Giving students an opportunity to immerse themselves in the language is something she says is an enriching experience, hoping that will continue to evolve as well.

"It is so engaging to learn the language in order to communicate with people. That's my number one goal as a language teacher; I want students to see the benefits of speaking another language and the richness that you get from knowing another language that you can't get by just visiting. You get to really learn about the culture and people when you can speak with them," Ochoa said. "If I could, I'd like to grow the relationship between Panama, and if other countries come along the way that I could use with my other students that would be great, but kind of what I envision is me eventually going over there, meeting this school, continuing my relationship with them, deepening that relationship so maybe in the future I could even do student exchanges. I think that'd be really cool."

Ochoa and her students aren't the only ones excited about these video chats, as she said the class from Panama has been equally eager and great to work with — forming a mutually beneficial relationship. Outside of some internet and electricity issues with the school in Panama, the classes have formed a pretty routine schedule for presentations and practicing their multilingual skills.

For some students, the Skype sessions are not only important in helping build those language skills, but Ochoa noted it is also helping expand their horizons — and that is an outlet she hopes she can continue to make available to her classes in the future.

"Because I feel sometimes like my class, (this) is their only window to diversity for some of them. For some of them, it's not going to be realistic for them to travel, maybe, outside the United States, so this might be the only opportunity to talk to somebody who's from Panama, somebody they wouldn't normally get to talk to," Ochoa said. "I'm just excited what it could lead to in the future, down the road. I think it's a really neat opportunity for students at Newton High School to be able to use their language and for it to have meaning and significance."