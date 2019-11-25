Not necessarily a "one-stop shop," Twisted Heart Boutique at 1726 N. Main, Newton, still has a lot to offer customers — from women's clothing, shoes, purses and accessories to CBD products to family antiques being sold by owner Donna Klassen — after opening for business in October.

This is Klassen's first foray into owning her own business, though she is not short on retail experience.

"I've done retail on and off for about 19 years; never had my own little shop. I just decided, moving here from Texas, to do my own thing this time," Klassen said.

Most of that experience has been in liquor stores, Klassen noted, but she said she has also worked in clothing and previously worked in retail in Dodge City.

Both she and her husband being from Kansas led them to move back and to Klassen setting up shop in Newton. It was actually her husband, Klassen noted, who scouted out her location, which took a little time to get ready after they moved to the area in August.

A self-professed lover of clothes and shoes, Klassen admitted her personal style does influence some of what she carries at Twisted Heart, but she always has an eye out for what's in style and the styles that may be trending in the near future.

On top of that, Klassen said she wants her store to evoke an accepting and inviting environment in which she is there to help all of her customers.

"I just kind of want to be something for all women of all sizes to come and find something they like, they feel good in. I just like the women to feel better about themselves," Klassen said. "I love to help other people and I love for women to feel better when they leave."

Kiko's has helped bring in some foot traffic already since Twisted Heart's opening (with those waiting for their orders perusing the boutique) and Klassen encourages anyone looking for something different or unique to come check out her store — given that aptly describes most of what she has in stock.

Starting in Newton, Klassen said she hopes to build her business out and expand to other communities in Kansas in the future, with the help of her family.

"I'm hoping to build this up and hopefully bring my daughter here; she can run this one and I can go open a different one," Klassen said. "I'm hoping my son and his wife in western Kansas will open one. I'm hoping to have other stores, family-oriented."

Twisted Heart Boutique is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit the store's Facebook page or call 316-333-8299.