Thursday night, Bethel College men’s basketball senior Greg White sparked a run that led the Threshers to victory.

While there were no big runs Saturday at Thresher Gym against rival Tabor, twin brother Garrett White was the spark plug, scoring 19 points in an 82-68 win in KCAC play.

Bethel improves to 9-1, 4-0 in KCAC play, while Tabor falls to 2-5, 0-4 in KCAC play.

“My teammates were looking for me when I had open shots,” Garrett White said. “We saw them coming out out playing some zone, some man, and we were just trying to take advantage. The thing I like about this team is we’re fast. If you aren’t paying attention, we can put a lot of points on the board pretty quickly.”

Bethel pulled away slowly against the Bluejays, building the lead throughout most of the game.

“We were pretty consistent throughout the game,” Bethel coach Jayson Artaz said. “We didn’t have a bunch of huge runs where we hit a lot of shots. We did have one there in the second half. For the most part, we did what do. We just played our game. We’ve had a little bit of a struggle to do that. We’d pull away and let teams back into it. I was happy to be more consistent. We missed some layups early where we could have pulled away, but we finally started making some of those.”

Clifford Byrd II scored 17 points for the Threshers. Jaylon Scott was held to eight points, but pulled down 15 rebounds with five assists and five steals.

Bethel guard Dakota Foster was out with an injury suffered in practice.

Tyler Zinn, Dezmond Barnes and Newton High grad Nathan Ahrens each scored nine points for the Bluejays. Berean Academy grad Devin Rust had eight rebounds. Newton grad Tevin Berry scored three points.

Bethel led by 10 midway in the first half. A Garrett White trey put the Threshers up by 12 with five minutes left in the half. Bethel led by nine, 36-27, at the half.

Bethel pulled out by as many as 24 points in the second half. Bethel went to the deep bench with four minutes to play. The Tabor reserves cut the lead 14 at the end.

Bethel plays at 8 p.m. Saturday in Alva, Okla., against NCAA Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State, and plays at 8 p.m. Monday at Ottawa.

“We have a tough slate coming up ahead,” Artaz said. “We have to enjoy it. We have a week off from conference play. We’ll rest a lot of our guys (against Northwestern Oklahoma State) because we have three conference games the next week. It will give us a chance to use our depth against some good competition.”

“It all starts with our defense,” Garrett White said. “Our defense has improved a lot. We don’t look at our record. We just want to get ready for the next game. We’re going to try to use this week to get ready for the next week. We’ll be playing two or three games a week from now on. We want to use this game to get on top.”

TABOR (2-5, 0-4 KCAC) — Nathan Ahrens 3-5 1-3 9, Justin Williams 4-4 1-1 9, Dezmond Barnes 4-11 0-0 9, Tevin Berry 1-6 0-2 3, Jayden Davis 2-5 2-4 6, Leon Marcikic 1-1 0-3 2, Devin Rust 1-5 0-0 2, Leon Srisamutr 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan Whitlock 3-7 0-0 7, Montel Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Luis Baez 2-6 0-2 4, Tyler Zinn 4-9 0-0 9, Noah Brown IV 3-4 2-2 8, Alex Garza 0-3 0-0 0. TOTALS 28-67 6-17 68.

BETHEL (9-1, 4-0 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 2-6 0-2 4, Tavaughn Flowers 1-1 1-2 4, Terrell Marshall 3-7 0-1 6, Garrett White 7-13 1-2 19, Greg White 0-3 0-0 0, Miki Zewge 0-5 2-2 2, Jordan Neely 3-4 0-0 9, Clifford Byrd II 7-11 3-4 17, Kylon Bryant 0-0 0-0 0, Jaylon Scott 4-10 0-0 8, Scott Garriga 4-5 0-0 8, Danen Kistner 1-3 0-0 3, Jalal Gondal 0-0 0-0 0, Kevon Green 1-3 0-0 2. TOTALS 33-71 7-13 82.

Tabor;27;41;—68

Bethel;36;46;—82

Total fouls — TC 12, BC 16. Technical fouls — BC: Green (diving) :49.9-2h. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — TC 6-23 (Ahrens 2-2, Barnes 1-4, Berry 1-4, Rust 0-2, Srisamutr 0-1, Whitlock 1-4, Zinn 1-5, Garza 0-1), BC 9-29 (P.Bryant 0-1, Flowers 1-1, Marshall 0-2, Ga.White 4-8, Gr.White 0-2, Zewge 0-3, Neely 3-4, Byrd II 0-3, Scott 0-1, Kistner 1-2, Green 0-2). Rebounds — TC 36 (Rust 8), BC 40 (Scott 15). Assists — TC 15 (Barnes 5), BC 20 (Scott 5). Turnovers — TC 21 (Zinn 6), BC 18 (P.Bryant 3, Scott 3, Flowers 3, Garriga 3). Blocked shots — TC 2 (Davis 1, Baez 1), BC 4 (Byrd II 1, K.Bryant 1, Scott 1, Garriga 1). Steals — TC 7 (Brown IV 3), BC 14 (Scott 5).