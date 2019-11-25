1. Give thanks

The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson in Newton. The event provides a free meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, cranberries, sugar-free Jell-O salad, rolls, pie, cake, coffee and tea.

The dinner is provided free of charge. Individuals, churches and businesses purchase the food and supplies.

Donations given during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner are turned over to Harvey County Salvation Army’s Harvest of Love. Last year, they received $2,361 in donations from those attending the dinner. Food that is left over from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is donated to New Hope Shelter, New Jerusalem Mission, SafeHope and Union Rescue Mission’s family shelter in Wichita.

2. Take a walk

The annual Winter Luminary Walk will be held at Dyck Arboretum of the Plains in Hesston from 5:30 to 8 p.m. nightly Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 6-7. Tickets are $5 for adults and $2 for children age 3-12. Advance ticket sales are available online at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/winter-luminary-walk-thanksgiving-weekend/ or at the arboretum office. Tickets will be available at the gate for $1 more.

3. Hear the vespers

The annual Christmas Vespers will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Columbus Ave. The performance is free and features music by Rojean Loucks, harp; Treble Clef Chorus; Blake Crawford, saxophone; Prairie Bronze hand bell choir; and Hearts 4 Him. Admission is free. A freewill offering will be collected to benefit the Treble Clef Scholarship Fund.

4. Catch a live show

Candice & Business Casuals will perform from 7-10 p.m. Nov. 30 at Moxie Bar & Grill, 1420 Old Main, Newton. No cover charge.

5. Head to market

The Newton Farm & Art Market will host an indoor winter market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Grand Central. The market will feature handcrafted items, winter produce, preserves, baked goods and crafts.