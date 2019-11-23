The Bethel College women’s basketball team followed one of its worst performances of the season with one of its best, topping no. 18 (NAIA Division II) Tabor 66-61 Saturday night in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

The Thresher upset came just three days after falling to no. 12 Sterling by 56 points on the road.

Bethel improves to 6-3, 3-1 in KCAC play. Tabor drops to 3-5, 2-2 in the conference.

Bethel hit 25 of 49 from the field and 14 of 18 from the line. Tabor was 22 of 61 from the field and 13 of 17 from the line.

“We were tougher tonight,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “Our team answered a bell after a tough game Wednesday. Our team fought through tonight, through the good times and the hard times. We were tougher in the things that we needed to be tougher in. That continues to be the thing we need. If we can do that, we have a chance to hang around at the end of the game.”

Bethel forced several shot clock violations.

“We’re trying to get better defensively,” Johnson said. “That’s where we haven’t been amazing so far. We’re continuing to get better. We’re continuing to rep and work. We hung our hat on defense the past two years. We want to do it again. We’ve won all our games in different ways. We’ve won some game where we made a lot of shots.”

Bethel was led by freshman Brielle Hampton with 18 points on eight of 14 shooting and two of two from 3-point range, followed by freshman Lindey Heim with 12 on six of eight shooting. Kendall Michalski scored 12 points on eight of 10 free throws. Abby Schmidt scored 11 points with 10 rebounds.

Heim posted a season high.

“We just kept driving and it was there,” Heim said. “We just used the opportunities that were there and finished. We worked hard in practice the last two days.”

Heim is from Easton, a graduate of Pleasant Ridge High School.

“It was the coaches and the players that brought me here,” Heim said. “I really liked the atmosphere. I really didn’t (expect to play that much). I’m just happy with how things are going.”

Tabor was led by Kyli Burns with 17 points and Berean Academy grad Ashtyn Wiebe with 13.

Bethel led by as many as four in the first quarter. A Tara Nelson 3-pointer and one of two Wiebe free throws put Tabor up 19-16 at the end of the quarter.

Down by five late in the second quarter, Bethel rallied to take a 30-29 lead at the half. Michalski hit a pair of free throws with 34.6 seconds left in the half to put Bethel in the lead. Tabor was called for three shot clock violations in the period.

Bethel led by as many as eight in the third quarter. Tabor got within two on a Sammi Jo Peterson trey with 11 seconds left. A Hampton trey at the buzzer put Bethel up 49-44.

Schmidt opened the fourth quarter with a layup, but Tabor came back with a 10-2 run.

Melinda Vargas broke the run with a layup and free throw with five minutes left in regulation to put Bethel back up by two.

A Michalski jumper with 3:02 in regulation put the Thershers up by five. Josie Calzonetti followed with a layup.

A pair of Ashtyn Wiebe layups got Tabor within three with 59 seconds left. After a held ball went in Tabor’s favor 16 seconds later, Burns hit a putback with 27.9 seconds to play.

Michalski answered with two free throws with 20.8 seconds in regulation. A Tabor trey attempt went short.

Bethel plays at 6:30 p.m. Monday at NCAA Division II Emporia State. The game will count as an exhibition for the Threshers. Bethel returns to conference play at 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Ottawa.

“We’re going to play a large number of players like we did at Washburn,” Johnson said. “Emporia State is a talented team. We’ll go in there and have a game plan. It’s going to be loud there.

“We didn’t schedule a game next weekend, so people can have a chance to spend time with their families. We can get healthy again.”

TABOR (3-5, 2-2 KCAC) — AnnaMarie Wilkin 0-2 0-0 0, Sammy Jo Peterson 4-13 1-2 9, Tara Nelson 3-8 0-0 8, Julissa Garcia 0-0 0-0 0, Kyli Burns 6-12 5-6 17, Ashtyn Wiebe 5-8 2-4 13, Terran Hoyt 0-4 2-2 2, Lilly Schamberger 1-2 1-1 3, Hannah Gilmore 2-2 2-2 6, Zoe Shieldnight 1-5 0-0 3, Kasey Rice 0-3 0-0 0, Alli Stayathome 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS 22-61 13-17 61.

BETHEL (6-3, 3-1 KCAC) — Brielle Hampton 8-14 0-0 18, Lindsey Heim 6-8 1-1 13, Josie Calzonetti 3-4 0-0 6, Kelsi Fitzgerald 0-4 0-0 0, Kendall Michalski 2-10 8-10 12, Kayla Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Abby Schmidt 5-7 1-2 11, Sydney Tenant 0-0 0-0 0, Melinda Vargas 1-1 4-5 6. TOTALS 25-49 14-18 66.

Tabor;19;10;15;17;—61

Bethel;16;14;19;17;—66

Total fouls — TC 21, BC 20. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — TC: Peterson :14.9-4q. 3-point shooting — TC 4-22 (Wilkin 0-1, Peterson 0-5, Nelson 2-5, Burns 0-1, Wiebe 1-1, Hoyt 0-2, Schamberger 0-1, Shieldnight 1-3, Rice 0-2, Stayathome 0-1), BC 2-9 (Hampton 2-2, Fitzgerald 0-2, Michalski 0-4, Newman 0-1). Rebounds — TC 25 (Peterson 5, Burns 5), BC 28 (Schmidt 10). Assists — TC 12 (Burns 5), BC 6 (Hampton 2). Turnovers — TC 6 (Gilmore 2), BC 16 (Michalski 5). Blocked shots — TC 3 (Rice 2), BC 5 (Schmidt 2). Steals — TC 4 (Peterson 1, Wiebe 1, Schamberger 1, Rice 1), BC 0.