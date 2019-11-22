A woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a car late Thursday while walking in the middle of a busy roadway just south of Topeka, authorities said.

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office identified that woman as 34-year-old Janelle V.M. Martin, of Topeka.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 9 p.m. that a person was walking in the middle of the road on S.W. Topeka Boulevard near its intersection with S.W. University Boulevard, said Shawnee County sheriff's Lt. Robert Child.

Several minutes later, at 9:04 p.m., dispatchers received a second call informing them that a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle in the 6800 block of S.W. Topeka Boulevard.

Shawnee County sheriff's deputies and emergency medical personnel were sent to the scene, Child said. When the first deputy arrived, he located a woman who had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Child said. The driver of the vehicle was reported uninjured.

Northbound lanes of S.W. Topeka Boulevard were shut down while the accident was investigated. The lanes were reopened at midnight.

No suspicious activity is believed to be involved in the incident, Child said, and the driver of the vehicle showed no were no signs of impairment.

The incident remained under investigation early Friday.