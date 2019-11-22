The Treble Clef annual Christmas Vespers will be 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at First Presbyterian Church, 900 Columbus Ave.

Rojean Loucks will play the harp for the prelude beginning at 2:45 p.m. Other participants include Treble Clef Chorus, Prairie Bronze — Handbell Choir (which is a newly formed Community Handbell Ensemble), Hearts 4 Him — Men’s Ensemble and Blake Crawford. Crawford was one of last year’s Treble Clef Club scholarship winners. He will perform saxophone for the offertory.

The offering will benefit the Treble Clef Scholarship Fund, which awards deserving high school seniors who will be pursuing a college degree in music.