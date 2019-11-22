ALLEN, Texas — The Wichita Thunder fell to the Allen Americans 7-3 Friday night in ECHL play at the Allen Events Center.

Wichita led 2-1 after the first period, but was outscored 6-1 in the final 40 minutes of play.

Jordan Topping led the Americans with a goal and two assists. Alex Guptill, Brett Pollock and Josh Brittain each added a goal with two assists. Olivier Archambault, Gabriel Gagne and Stepan Falkovsky each added a goal. Tyler Sheehy dished four assists.

Jake Paterson posted the win in goal for Allen, stopping 36 of 39 Wichita shots.

For Wichita, Jason Savaggio, Stefan Fournier and Cameron Hebig each scored a goal. Jack Combs had two assists. Mitch Gillam took the loss in goal, stopping 51 of 58 Allen shots.

Allen is 11-3-1-0, while Wichita drops to 8-4-3-0. Allen leads the ECHL Mountain Division. Wichita is four points behind Allen in fourth place.

Wichita and Allen meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Allen and at 4:05 p.m. Saturday at INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDER SIGNS BAUER — The Wichita Thunder signed forward Lane Bauer to a standard player contract.

Bauer is a third-year pro, who spent his first two seasons with the Thunder. He has 16 goals with 39 assists in 118 pro games. He also has a goal with three assists in six playoff games.

Wichita;2;1;0;—3

Allen;1;3;3;—7

FIRST PERIOD — Scoring: 1. W Salvaggio (2) (Starrett, Vesey) 5:15, 2. W Hebig (2) (Combs) 8:18, 3. A Topping (5) (Pollock, Sheehy) 14:26. Penalties: none.

SECOND PERIOD — Scoring: 4. A Falkovsky (3) (Sheehy, Guptill) 1:55-pp, 5. Gagne (8) (unassisted) 3:34, 6. A Brittain (1) (Sheehy, Topping) 10:09, 7. W Fournier (6) (Combs, Parkkonen) 17:17-pp. Penalties: W Combs (slashing) 1:10, W Veasey (slashing) 4:33, A Brittain (tripping) 10:51, A Asuchak (tripping) 17:08, A VanWormer (slashing) 18:38.

THIRD PERIOD — Scoring: 8. A Archambault (6) (Fraser) 16:05, 9. Pollock (5) (Topping, VanWormer) 17:18, 10. Guptill (5) (Sheehy, Brittain) 18:34. Penalties: A Fraser (boarding) 2:01, W Parkkonen (slashing) 2:34, A bench (served by Brittain) (too many men on ice) 3:49, W Salvaggio (slashing) 4:18, A Guptill (hooking) 6:29.

Shots on goal — Wichita 17-9-13—39, Allen 13-22-23—58. Saves — Wichita: Gillam (L, 7-4–1-0, 59:43, 7 ga) 12-19-20—51. Allen: Peterson (W, 6-1-1-0) 15-8-13—36.

Power plays — Wichita 1 for 6, Allen 1 for 4. Penalties-minutes — Wichita 4-8, Allen 6-12.

Referee — Rekucki. Linesmen — Miggans, Barnes. Attendance — 3,125.