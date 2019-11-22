Rita Mae Stocksen, 89, of Arkansas City, KS, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Presbyterian Manor of Arkansas City.

Rita was born on April 16, 1930 in Wellington, KS, the daughter of Floyd and Tempest (Gile) Winter. She graduated from high school in 1948 from South Haven High School. She married Robert Stocksen in March of 1948 in Arkansas City, KS. They raised their 4 children, Robert, Karen, John and Nancy in South Haven, where she remained for 62 years working as a homemaker on the farm. She was member of the Friendly Circle and Ladies Community Club. She also worked for about 6 years as the desk clerk at the Village Motel.

She was a member of the Central Christian Church of Arkansas City. Her hobbies included shopping, gardening, planting flowers, cooking and being outdoors. She enjoyed watching birds and the wildlife.

Her family includes: her children, Robert L. Stocksen, Jr. (Gwen) of Overland Park, KS, Karen Gordon of Wichita, KS and Nancy Gutierrez of Arkansas City; her brother-in-law, Joe Schrengohst; her grandchildren, John Stocksen, Jr., Regina and Teddy Haas, Sandy and Steve Turney, Tracy and David Thayer, Aimee Stocksen, Carla Lightner, Wes and Jenny Gordon, Stan and Marjorie Gordon; her great-grandchildren, Amanda Etter, Jacob Stocksen, Cole and Nicole Turney, Lily Haas, Peyton Lightner and great-great grandchildren, Emma May and Oliver Etter. She was preceded in death her parents, husband, Robert; son John, Stocksen, Sr.; granddaughter, Shona Stocksen; sister, Shirley Schrengohst and 2 son-in-laws, Gary Gordon and Dean Gutierrez.