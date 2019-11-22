HESSTON — The 2019 Winter Luminary Walk “The Prairie Sleeps” will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 6-7 at the Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, 177 West Hickory, Hesston.

The traditional Luminary Walk activities include s’mores around fire pits, a nativity scene in the"leaf house stab," cookies and almond tea in the Visitor Center and reveling in the beauty of a winter evening illuminated by thousands of lights and candles.

The cost of admission is $6 for adults and $3 for children (ages 3-12). Children under 3 years of age are admitted for free.

Advanced tickets can be purchased at the Arboretum office or by submitting a request to arboretum@hesston.edu for $5 per adult ticket and $2 per child's ticket. Tickets should be picked up in the Arboretum office by Nov. 27 (or by Dec. 5 for the second weekend) and then presented at the admission booth during the Luminary Walk.

There will be performances each weekend in the Prairie Pavilion, featuring harpist RoJean Loucks at 7 p.m. Nov 30 and the Prairie Bronze Handbell Ensemble at 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6. This new handbell ensemble includes advanced handbell musicians from Newton, North Newton, Hesston, Goessel and McPherson.

The final night of the event will be Family Night on Dec. 7. On this night only, children will be admitted for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Included in the Family Night festivities will be hayrack rides and craft-making.

Approximately 75 local volunteers participate in the preparation and production of the Luminary Walk each year. Those interested in volunteering can sign up at http://dyckarboretum.org/arboretum-event/winter-luminary-walk-thanksgiving-weekend/.

This year's Luminary Walk is generously underwritten by the Dyck Arboretum's Business Partners, including Advanced Physical Therapy, AGCO Corporation, A Cut Above, Excel Industries, Everence, Golden Plains Credit Union, Kairos Consulting and Counseling, LLC and The Citizens State Bank.

Proceeds of the Luminary Walk help to maintain the 29-acre Dyck Arboretum of the Plains, which is a not-for-profit organization that cultivates transformative relationships between people and the land.

For more information, to purchase tickets or to sign up as a volunteer, visit dyckarboretum.org or call 620-327-8127.