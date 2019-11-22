After a year-long training and accreditation process, Kidron Bethel Village is now accredited by Comfort Matters. Comfort Matters is a philosophy, care practice and an evidence-based program that improves the quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia. The practice was developed at Beatitudes Campus in Phoenix through more than a decade of research around person-directed health care practices and the latest science on supporting people who live with dementia, including Alzheimer’s disease.

“It is vital that Kidron Bethel Village integrate best practices in caring for persons diagnosed with dementia,” said Linda Peters, executive director of Kidron Bethel Village. “Being certified as a Comfort Matters accredited provider demonstrates our commitment to embed care practices into our organization that provide the best quality of care and quality of life for persons with dementia.”

The accreditation process took 14 months and included a review of the long-term care communities’ practices, pertinent medical records, verification of staff competencies and adoption of Comfort Matters policies and procedures as it pertains to the care given to residents living with dementia.

“We have worked hard and our hard work has had amazing results in the lives of both residents and their family members,” said Peters. “Comfort Matters builds upon the wonderful foundation of caregiving that we have here at Kidron Bethel Village. It has validated our philosophy of caregiving and it has given us the tools to do even better work.”