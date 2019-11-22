It might not be the biggest issue to come before the county commission in the past five years, but it is one that has a number of local leaders on the edge of their seats.

"We are anticipating action, at any time, by the county commission on recycling issues," said Bob Myers, Newton city manager.

The county commission is faced with deciding to pay significantly higher fees for recycling, sorting and shipping services or scrapping recycling as a mandatory program or all together. The county and municipalities discussed the issue at the Harvey County Council of Governments — but a final decision has not been reached at the county level.

"There are one or two cities that say they want to do recycling no matter what and they are OK with eliminating the mandatory requirement," Myers said.

The Newton City Commission has placed a discussion of the issue on a work session agenda for Nov. 28.

Over the summer, the county’s outside contractor — Waste Connections — came before the commission to discuss renegotiating its contract, which is currently set to run through 2022. Lack of a market, as well as contamination rate among the county’s recycling loads, led Waste Connections to propose a potential rate increase.

Current transfer fees agreed to between the county and Waste Connections are $14 per ton (with the county charging residents $18/ton), but Waste Connections brought a proposal forward in July that would see those rates jump to $110 per ton. Rates in Wichita are set at $120 per ton at the moment, according to Waste Connections Division Vice President Eric Bergin.

Part of the reason behind that proposed rate increase is the contamination Waste Connections is seeing among loads at the Harvey County Solid Waste transfer station, with the company doing two audits over the past three months to pinpoint how much of an issue that is.

Reporting back on the findings of its most recent audit to the commission, Waste Connections noted that through three days monitored in early October, the average contamination rate among loads weighed was 36.33%. Acceptable contamination rates for Waste Connections are less than 10%.

Waste Connections has held informational meetings with city haulers to go over acceptable recycling, as well as highlighting Harvey County Resolution 2010-8 — which stipulates it is the responsibility of individual haulers to sort out any contamination. Cities have worked on public education campaigns to reduce contamination.

"There seems to be no way to get contamination rates down low enough to be acceptable," Myers said.

The county is considering eliminating the mandatory recycling requirement, and county staff is currently drafting resolutions for the commission to review.

That decision will have ramifications at the city level.

"Each city would then be free to make its own choice as to whether or not to offer recycling as part of its sanitation service or not," Myers said. "For us, this is also important because we have a truck designed to handle recyclables that is due for replacement, so we need to make a decision very quickly as to if we continue to do recycling or not and if we will spend money on that equipment or if we give it up. That is a tough call."