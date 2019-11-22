One would think cooking nearly 30 turkeys and 25 whole hams on the same day would be an undertaking too big to handle — but with a group of volunteers, it gets done each year for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner.

"We are very blessed with the people who work on this," said organizer Steve Williams. "We have about three meetings prior to the week of. We are very blessed with the people from every church who work on this. They are wonderful. They are good people, they know what they are doing and they do a fantastic job."

Williams has been helping with the meal for more than 20 years.

"This is not just about the food," Williams said. "There are people coming that it is not about the free meal. They just need a place to go to. It is a connection that these people want to have. Some of them are lonely and want a place to go to on Thanksgiving Day."

The 24th annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Grace Community Church, 1600 S. Anderson in Newton. The event provides a free meal of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, cranberries, sugar-free Jell-O salad, rolls, pie, cake, coffee and tea.

The dinner is provided free of charge. Individuals, churches and businesses purchase the food and supplies.

Donations given during the Community Thanksgiving Dinner are turned over to Harvey County Salvation Army’s Harvest of Love. Last year, they received $2,361 in donations from those attending the dinner. Leftover food from the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is donated to New Hope Shelter, New Jerusalem Mission, SafeHope and Union Rescue Mission’s family shelter in Wichita.

The dinner has grown steadily in the nearly two and a half decades it has been served. Organizers plan on serving more than 1,000 meals this year. In year one, 85 people were served.

Of those served, about 60% come and eat at the church, while about 40% take their meals to go or have them delivered to their homes. Transportation is provided for those who are unable to drive. Meals are also delivered to people who have to work on the holiday and keep businesses like gas stations open.

"There will be more than 500 meals that we deliver," Williams said. "That includes Midtown Towers, Newton Plaza Apartments, dispatch, any police or sheriff officer working, convenience stores in Newton, motels — whether that be workers or occupants who want it — or anyone that calls in and wants a meal. We will deliver."