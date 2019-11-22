Newton commission to meet

The Newton City Commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting Nov. 28 at Newton City Hall, 201 E. Sixth.

The commission will meet for a work session at 5:30 p.m. Agenda items include a report on library site selection and a report on changes to the county mandatory recycling program, including potential implications for the city.

The commission will meet for a regular meeting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include revisions to the T-21 ordinance, certified election results, hospital revenue bonds, improvements to a rail crossing on Eighth Street, consideration of fundraising efforts for ballfield improvements, a contract for Sand Creek dam repairs, a pedestrian crossing study, plans/costs for a park maintenance building, improvements to the roundabout on Broadway and a period for public comment.

Holiday changes trash, recycling schedule

The City of Newton will observe Thursday, Nov. 28, as a holiday, altering the curbside trash and recycling collection schedule.

Trash and recycling normally collected on Thursday, Nov. 28, will be collected on Wednesday, Nov 27.

No other days will be affected. Containers should be at the curb by 7 a.m. the day of collection.