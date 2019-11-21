The city of Hutchinson failed to obtain a Build Grant for a major project on the Woodie Seat Freeway.

A recommended option from a study had called for decommissioning two bridges and installing roundabouts at Woodie Seat and Avenue A and at Adams Street and Avenue A.

City manager John Deardoff told the City Council on Tuesday that a debriefing with the Kansas Department of Transportation should indicate if the city should resubmit an application or if it should seek other funding sources.

“Obviously, we’re disappointed,” Deardoff said.

In other council business:

• Councilmembers followed staff’s recommendation and approved the demolition of unsafe properties at 225 E.1st Ave., 516 E. 2nd Ave., 207 E. Avenue E, 624 E. Avenue E, 600 S. Elm St., 1301 S. Maple St., and 413 W. Sherman. Given a three-month extension to continue cleanup and repair were owners of properties at 2100 S. Bonebrake St., 1600 N. Prairie Ave., and 840 E. 4th Ave. A one-month extension was given to the owner of 204 E. Avenue F.

• The council approved a change to the Comprehensive Plan and rezoned two lots at the northwest corner of North Brentwood Street and East 23rd Avenue, from R-5 high-density residential to C-1 office commercial. A small office building will be constructed on vacant land on the south lot. Councilmember Steve Dechant expressed concern about what could be built on the north lot. Dane Power said he would have preferred to buy what he actually needed. He also indicated he did not plan to put an apartment complex on the north lot.

• The council approved an ordinance authorizing $6.2 million in taxable industrial revenue bonds for Afaya Partners LLC. This is to benefit Genzada Pharmaceuticals, for the acquisition, renovation and equipping of the former supermarket on East 30th Ave. At the outset, Afaya asked for the issuance of $4.5 million in IRBs, but that was raised to $6.2 million. The property will not be subject to property taxes for ten years, but Afaya has agreed to a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes. It will be less than the property taxes but never as low as zero. The city will hold the lease but has no liability, according to staff. Councilmember Jon Daveline called the economic development project “a big win” for Hutchinson.

• Earlier flooding washed out a portion of the effluent channel taking treated wastewater from the Wastewater Treatment Facility to the Arkansas River. The council approved a bid of $188,892 from Ward Davis Builders Inc., Hutchinson, for repair and replacement work. It’s possible aid from FEMA could help cover some costs. Ward Davis submitted the lone bid which was greater than the city expected.

• HW Lochner will be paid up to $62,500 for crackseal/sealcoat design services at Hutchinson Regional Airport’s Runway 13/31. The federal government will give the city a grant for 90% of the design and construction cost.

• The council accepted the Urban Forest Master Plan that will help guide the Hutchinson Tree Board and the city.

• Hyde Park Christmas Luminaria is scheduled for Dec. 21, and the council OK’d traffic pattern changes from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Streets immediately surrounding the park proper will be closed and some blocks of 20th Avenue and 22nd Avenue will be converted into one-way streets to ease congestion.