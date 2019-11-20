Responding to Myers

Edward Myers’ letter of 11/14/2019 “Cheap Foreign Labor Wrong” refers to U.S. Senate bill #386. Myers writes that the bill “is primarily being promoted by technology companies which have made significant donations to it’s sponsors.” His concern is that “. . .it is wrong to allow cheap foreign labor to take jobs away from Americans.” Myers also asks Sen. Moran “Did campaign contributions influence your decision?”

This proposed bi-partisan bill, titled Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act, has 35 co-sponsors, including Sen. Moran and is still a long way from becoming law. If enacted, it would not add to the number of “foreign labor.” The intent of the bill is to change country caps within immigrant visas.

The proposed bill would not impact H-1B visas (employment visas), as Myers suggests. The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa category with a total cap of 85,000 visas. The proposed bill would affect how employment-based immigrant visas are allocated.

At the heart of Myers’ concern is this question: Do U.S. immigration regulations (immigrant and non-immigrant visas) set up a system of outsourcing of labor? Do these visa regulations fill jobs that are not being filled by Americans, or do these regulations take jobs from Americans or keep wages low? A secondary question specific to this proposed bill: Is it fair?

— Dave Osborne, Hesston

In support of tipping

Survey data shows that restaurant servers and customers love the tipping system. Why do most of the Democratic Presidential candidates want to scrap it?



The current approach works well: Servers are legally guaranteed to earn at least the minimum wage with tips included; Census Bureau data shows they report earning twice that or more, thanks to generous tips that follow great service.



Tipped workers have fought against changes to this system, and with good reason. In states that have abandoned the tipped wage system, servers often find themselves replaced with automated alternatives, such as tabletop ordering devices. A new report from economists at Miami and Trinity Universities finds that restaurants staff fewer tipped workers in these high-cost environments.



Here's a tip for the politicians supporting a change to this system: The employees don't want it.



— Michael Saltsman, Employment Policies Institute, Washington, D.C.

No good alternative

Since Nancy Pelosi became House Speaker in 2007, Republicans have spent an incredible amount of time and energy pushing back against her progressive policy proposals. That's why it's odd that the GOP's newest drug pricing bill is a watered-down copy of one of Pelosi's worst ideas.



Speaker Pelosi recently introduced H.R. 3, a drug pricing bill that would install what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called "socialist price controls" on most Medicare and Medicaid prescriptions. H.R. 3 would cause the price of certain drugs to soar, reduce the availability of many prescriptions, and dry up investment in innovative, life-saving drugs.



Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee responded to Pelosi with their own, competing legislation. The GOP drug pricing plan would install an inflation penalty that functions, according to Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS), as socialist "price controls" on Medicare medicines. And just like the House Democrats' drug pricing plan, the Republicans' version would cause the price of certain drugs to soar, reduce the availability of many prescriptions, and dry up investment in innovative, life-saving drugs.



There's not a dime's worth of difference between the Democrats' troubling drug pricing scheme and the Republican alternative.

— Drew Johnson, National Center for Public Policy Research, Washington, D.C.