The late Chester I. Lewis, a Hutchinson native who went on to become a civil rights attorney fighting segregation, is the namesake for Hutchinson’s new plaza.

In the first block of East 1st Avenue across from the entrance to the Historic Fox Theatre, Chester I. Lewis Plaza is a mostly paved blank slate. That’s partly intentional and partly because of its newness.

“We have decided not to put any permanent furniture in right now,” said Hutchinson Director of Parks and Facilities Justin Combs. Picnic tables or seating can be brought in for events. The design also will allow for food trucks.

Several spaces on a neighboring wall are blank canvases for future murals. The center mural was chosen before the plaza was named for Lewis and it will be painted in 2020 by Wichita mural painter Josh Tripoli.

A city subcommittee did not seek competitive proposals from muralists but chose Tripoli. The agreed-on price is $1,200.

The subcommittee “liked his work in Wichita and the idea of a vintage postcard feel like he had done there but clearly about Hutchinson,” according to Rebekah Starkey Keasling, the city’s Director of Public Information and Community Engagement.

Combs emphasized with the release of Tripoli’s tentative design that the design has not been finalized. The finished design, including the color scheme, could vary from the proposal released to The News.

Combs said the other murals for the plaza have not been determined, but Darrell Pope, president of the Hutchinson Chapter of the NAACP, said he was aware that one will depict Lewis.

Six trees have been installed in planter boxes. A slightly elevated stage is on the plaza’s east side. Ward Davis Builders, Hutchinson, submitted the low bid of $194,302, to perform the project, and the Hutchinson City Council was told Tuesday that the plaza was finished.

Honoring Lewis

Lewis was born in 1929 in Hutchinson, and Pope said Lewis was a “freedom fighter” early in life.

Lewis went to the University of Kansas and would earn a law degree. He settled in Wichita and worked for integration. According to the Kansas Historical Society, Lewis “helped desegregate restaurants, swimming pools, aircraft companies” and “local government agencies.” He lobbied for a fair housing ordinance and mentored black students. He died in 1990.

When the city of Hutchinson considered renaming Avenue A Park, the name of Chester I. Lewis was nominated. The City Council didn’t change Avenue A Park’s name but Lewis was considered a name for a future park.

The City Council meeting Tuesday drew supporters for recognizing Lewis because the council was scheduled to amend the city ordinance listing city parks and add Chester I. Lewis Plaza. Also added was Rivers Banks Orchard Park in northeast Hutchinson. It isn’t new but the 70-acre park had not been inserted into the city ordinance.

The council audience applauded when the council unanimously approved the amendment to the ordinance.

In Wichita, there is a Chester I. Lewis Academic Learning Center and a Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park. It’s good to recognize one of our own, Hutchinson Mayor David Inskeep said of Hutchinson’s plaza.

City Councilmember Jade Piros de Carvalho asked about signage for the plaza, and Combs said the subcommittee was considering how to tell Lewis’ story.

Combs said the Chester I. Lewis Plaza will be dedicated in April 2020.