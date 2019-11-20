In a letter to the Newton Kansan Tuesday, one of the organizers of the Newton Downtown Car Show announced that one of the community’s signature events is no more.

“The car show last May was our final production,” said show chairman Dave Baughman. “The show was an outstanding success and one of the best ones we ever had. The weather, the cars, the crowd, the food, the music, and super vendors all came together to provide Newton a great experience.”

Baughman said the committee has discussed ending the show for about five years, and also has looked at recruiting other groups to take over the event.

“We’re sorry to have to end this grand event,” Baughman said. “I’ve tried to interest other groups and organizations to take over the car show, but it takes quite a bit of work and money to keep this circus going and it has to be run the way we always have or it just wouldn’t work”

Baughman told the Kansan the show operated on about a $10,000 budget, and that was a stumbling block for businesses and organizations that he has spoken to about taking over the operations of the event.

"Things add up pretty quick when you consider insurance, sound and electricity production, porta-pottys, trophies and awards, TV ads, Radio Ads, Newspaper ads, posters, programs, t-shirts and more. That's why we barely have enough to cover all the expenses," Baughman said.

Baughman said that means eight or nine months of driving to other car shows, keeping contacts, lining up vendors and volunteers, judges, insurance and advertising for a one day event.

In 2005 the show featured 80 cars in two blocks of downtown, but grew from there. The event routinely drew more than 300 vehicles into about six blocks of downtown, along with food vendors. During the show’s history, there have been concerts in the Fox Theatre and a Friday night cruise night. Baughman said the cruise night may continue, but did not offer details.

The event routinely drew more than 10,000 visitors to downtown during the several hours the show was open.

“People [came] from all over Central Kansas and 18 states,” Baughman said. “We had cars from Florida, Ohio, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Colorado and many more. Once we had a gal biker come all the way from Houston.”