FOOTBALL
Final Regular Season
NAIA Top 25
TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.
1;1;Morningside (Iowa);10-0;392
2;2;Marian (Ind.);9-0;371
3;3;Kansas Wesleyan;11-0;356
4;4;Grand View (Iowa);11-0;353
5;6;Col. of Idaho;9-0;333
6;7;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);10-0;320
7;9;Keiser (Fla.);9-0;292
8;5;N-western (Iowa);9-1;289
9;10;Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;272
10;8;Cumberlands (Ky.);9-1;250
11;11;Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;243
12;12;Concordia (Mich.);8-2;221
13;13;Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;209
14;14;Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;196
15;15;Baker;9-2;192
16;16;Ottawa (Ariz.);9-1;174
17;18;Dickinson State (N.D.);8-2;151
18;20;Benedictine;8-3;124
19;21;Langston (Okla.);8-2;123
20;18;Siena Heights (Mich.);7-3;102
21;17;Evangel (Mo.);8-3;101
22;NR;Montana Western;7-3;76
23;NR;Waldorf (Iowa);7-3;46
24;25;BETHEL;8-3;30
25;22;Carroll (Mont.);6-3;23
Dropped Out: Dordt (Iowa) and Montana Tech.
Recieving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.
HC women
win 1st game
HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team snapped a 24-game losing streak dating back to last season, stopping the Southwestern Christian University junior varsity 72-58 Tuesday night at Yost Center.
It was the first win of the season for the Larks.
Sydney Bontrager scored 30 points with 13 rebounds to pace Hesston. Destiny Kessay added 12 points. Hesston hit 28 of 60 from the field, while SCU was 19 of 64. Hesston held a 50-28 rebounding edge.
Hesston led 21-12 after the first quarter and 33-21 at the half.
Andrea Toahty led 2-7 SCU with 17 points.
Hesston, 1-10, hosts Clarendon College at 7 p.m. today.
SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN JV (2-7) — Taplin 3-11 3-7 9, Toahty 6-19 0-0 17, Lewis 0-4 2-2 2, G.Howell 1-3 0-2 2, F.Howell 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Negrillo 1-6 0-0 2, Richards 0-2 0-0 0, Gains 3-9 0-0 9, D.Crosby 0-2 2-2 2, A.Crosby 2-2 0-0 4, TOTALS 19-64 7-13 55.
HESSTON (1-10) — Phillips 2-7 2-2 6, Rawls 0-3 1-4 1, Brakes 2-6 0-0 5, Bontrager 13-21 4-9 30, DeFazio 1-4 0-1 2, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Salmans 1-3 2-3 5, George 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Kessay 5-8 1-1 12, Klusman 1-2 1-2 3, TOTALS 28-60 13-28 72.
SW Chr.;12;9;18;19;—58
Hesston;21;12;21;18;—72
Total fouls — SCU 17, HC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SCU 10-29 (Taplin 0-2, Toahty 5-13, Miller 2-3, Negrillo 0-5, Richards 0-1, Gaines 3-5), HC 3-3 (Brakes 1-1, Salmans 1-1, Kessay 1-1). Rebounds — SCU 28 (G.Howell 7), HC 50 (Bontrager 13). Assists — SCU 8 (Richards 4), HC 15 (Kessay 4). Turnovers — SCU 14 (D.Crosby 3), HC 29 (DeFazio 4, Klusman 4). Blocked shots — SCU 1 (G.Howell 1), HC 5 (Bontrager 3). Steals — SCU 8 (Taplin 3), HC 4 (Klusman 2).
Hesston men
fall to HCC
HUTCHINSON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to fourth-ranked Hutchinson Community College 87-53 Tuesday night at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.
Hesston trailed 42-25 at the half.
Scoring details were not available at deadline.
Scott takes
KCAC honors
WICHITA — For the second time this season, Bethel College basketball player Jaylon Scott was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.
Scott is a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Allen, Texas.
In two games, both wins, Scott scored 49 points with 36 rebounds, 24 defensive, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot.
BC players
take honors
WICHITA — Nineteen Bethel College athletes were named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference scholar-athlete team in their respective sports.
Football players named were junior Zach Esau of Hesston, sophomore Joshua Seabolt of Cimarron and sophomore Drannon Lenox of Norman, Okla.
Volleyball players named were junior Kaylee VanderVeen of Arvada, Colo., sophomore Jensen Roth of Abilene, sophomore Hailey Hill of Sedgwick, sophomore Mia Loganbill of Hesston and sophomore Ivy Bringer of Anthony.
Named in women’s cross country were sophomore Natalie Graber of Divide, Colo., and senior Kerrigan Simons of Riley.
Named in women’s soccer were senior Taylor Edson of Newton, senior Samantha Simmons of Derby, junior Kacie Torrens of Castle Rock, Colo., junior Alayna Wallace of McPherson, junior Bekah Tonn of Newton, junior Merrick Schmitz of Wichita and junior Payton Walters of Highlands Ranch, Colo.
Named in men’s soccer were senior Dante Texeira of Andover and junior Samuel Ishimwe of Wichita.
Other area athletes named include Friends’ Jana Boston of Newton in volleyball, Tabor sophomore Toby Penner of Whitewater in men’s cross country, Tabor junior Chelsea Knight of Moundridge in women’s cross country and Tabor senior Olivia Brubacher of Hesston in women’s soccer.
To be named to the team, “student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.”
Bacon named
All-Jayhawk
COLBY — Newton High School graduate Kyndal Bacon was named first-team setter All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division I.
Bacon, a sophomore at Colby Community College, played in 31 matches, 114 sets, with 168 kills, 1,052 assists, 299 digs, 33 aces and 70 total downed blocks.
She helped lead Colby to a 24-7 season, 13-3 in conference play for second place. Colby lost to Seward County in three sets in the finals of the NJCAA Division I, Region VI tournament.
All-HOAL
football
Below is the 2019 All-Heart of America League football team as selected by the league coaches:
First team
Defense
Sawyer Kramer, DB, sr., Ell-Saline
Qayden Shepherd, DB, sr., Sedgwick
Henry Burns, DB, jr., Sedgwick
Jace Doerksen, DB, so., Inman
Colton Bunting, DL-E, sr., Ell-Saline
Colby Mertens, DL-E, sr., Sedgwick
Jesus Calzada, DL-E, jr., Ell-Saline
Caden Webb, DL-E, jr., Sterling
Keaton Pedigo, DL-E, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Luke Parks, LB, sr., Ell-Saline
Gannon Resnik, LB, sr., Sedgwick
Brady Myers, LB, sr., Sterling
Carter Brown, LB, jr., Inman
Offense
Colton Bunting, OL, sr., Ell-Saline
Gannon Resnik, OL, sr., Sedgwick
Dairien Dawes, OL, jr., Inman
Caden Webb, OL, jr., Sterling
Abraham Baca, OL, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Sam Culp, OL, so., Sedgwick
Lance Hoffsommer, QB, so., Sedgwick
Luke Parks, RB, sr., Ell-Saline
Kale Schroeder, RB, sr., Sedgwick
Mason Lacey, TE, sr., Sedgwick
Qayden Shepherd, WR, sr., Sedgwick
Cade Wilkey, WR, sr., Sterling
Henry Burns, WR, jr., Sedgwick
Landon Gray, WR, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Special teams
Connor Tillman, K, so., Sedgwick
Derick Johnson, P, jr., Inman
Braedon Mercer, Ret., jr., Marion
Second team
Defense
Cole Sommers, DB, sr., Remington
Logan Weigel, DB, sr., Sterling
Keenan Drees, DB, jr., Ell-Saline
Landon Gray, DB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Kolby Hutton, DL-E, sr., Sedgwick
Dairien Dawes, DL-E, jr., Inman
Todd Palic, DL-E, jr., Marion
Owen Bradley, LB, sr., Ell-Saline
Luke Lanning, LB, sr., Marion
Mason Lacey, LB, sr., Sedgwick
Miles Friday, LB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Offense
Luke Lanning, OL, sr., Marion
Matthew Christensen, OL, sr., Marion
Carter Underwood, OL, jr., Ell-Saline
Coleman Kinzer, OL, so., Sedgwick
Brady Myers, QB, sr., Sterling
Kolby Blank, RB, sr., Inman
Alan Anderson, RB, jr., Sterling
Logan Weigel, TE, sr., Sterling
Trayce Thiessen, WR, sr., Remington
Ryan Stucky, WR, so., Sedgwick
Special teams
Carter Brown, K, jr., Inman
Jaxton Tracy, P, sr., Marion
Zach Surface, Ret., so., Sterling
Honorable mention
Defense
Cade Wilkey, DB, sr., Sterling
Troy Zrubek, DB, sr., Hutchinson Trinity
Nolan Crumrine, DB, jr., Sedgwick
Cody Royer, DB, jr., Sterling
Kyler Konrade, DB, so., Inman
Hunter Helmer, DL-E, sr., Marion
Nick Ferguson, DL-E, sr., Remington
Bryan Montoya, DL-E, sr., Sterling
Eli Hopkins, DL-E, jr., Ell-Saline
Braden Hays, DL-E, jr., Remington
Alan Anderson, DL-E, jr., Sterling
Justin Schroeder, LB, sr., Inman
Maximus Reese, LB, sr., Remington
Evan Remar, LB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
Offense
Jacob Koop, OL, sr., Inman
Jacob Sommers, OL, sr., Remington
Bryan Montoya, OL, sr., Sterling
Sebastian Espinoza, OL, sr., Hutchinson Trinity
Jesus Calzada, OL, jr., Ell-Saline
Braden Hays, OL, jr., Remington
Jonas Gunther, OL, so., Sterling
Cole Sommers, QB, sr., Remington
Sawyer Kramer, RB, sr., Ell-Saline
Braedon Mercer, RB, jr., Marion
Walt Gray, RB, fr., Hutchinson Trinity
Traven Letterman, TE, sr., Hutchinson Trinity
Special teams
Gabe Roche, K, so., Ell-Saline
Cesar Lopez, K, so., Remington
Zach Surface, P, so., Sterling
Eight-Man
First team
Defense
Javon Allen, DB, sr., Bennington
Corbin Unruh, DB, jr., Moundridge
Brady Helms, DL-E, sr., Moundridge
Terren Andrews, DL-E, so., Bennington
Jon Schlosser, LB, jr., Moundridge
Offense
Tryston Young, OL, jr., Bennington
Dalton Vogts, OL, jr., Moundridge
Terren Andrews, OL, so., Bennington
Tyler Stanley, QB, sr., Bennington
Javon Allen, RB, sr., Bennington
Brady Helms, TE, sr., Moundridge
Special teams
Javon Allen, Ret., sr., Bennington
Ethan Brandeweide, K, so., Moundridge
Second team
Defense
Daniel Kaufman, DL-E, sr., Moundridge
Drayke Webb, DL-E, jr., Bennington
Tyler Stanley, LB, sr., Bennington
Offense
Corbin Unruh, QB, jr., Moundridge
Collin Kohl, RB, sr., Moundridge
Chase Anderson, TE, sr., Bennington
Honorable mention
Cayden Bauer, DB, so., Bennington
Anthony Everhart, DB, so., Moundridge
Brody Muirk, LB, so., Bennington
Dan Kaufman, RB, sr., Moundridge
Jon Schlosser, TE, jr., Moundridge
Thunder honoring
McConnell AFB
WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team is hosting “McConnell Air Force Base and Kansas Strong for Military Appreciation Night” Dec. 7 during its game against the Tulsa Oilers.
The opening face-off is 7:05 p.m.
For the night, the team will be wearing the uniform and taking the name of the Wichita Pegasus in tribute to the KC-46 Pegasus, a military refueling and transport aircraft developed by Boeing. There are 11 KC-46s assigned to McConnell.
There will be “activities honoring all branches of the Military and a special on-ice pregame ceremony.”
The Air Force and Marine Corps will play in the third annual Commander’s Cup at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.
PARKKONEN RETURNED — Wichita defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been released from his tryout contract with the Bakersfield Condors and returned to the Thunder. He has 10 assists in 14 games with Wichita. He didn’t appear in a game with Bakersfield.