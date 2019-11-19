FOOTBALL

Final Regular Season

NAIA Top 25

TW;LW;SCHOOL [FPV];REC.;PTS.

1;1;Morningside (Iowa);10-0;392

2;2;Marian (Ind.);9-0;371

3;3;Kansas Wesleyan;11-0;356

4;4;Grand View (Iowa);11-0;353

5;6;Col. of Idaho;9-0;333

6;7;Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);10-0;320

7;9;Keiser (Fla.);9-0;292

8;5;N-western (Iowa);9-1;289

9;10;Saint Xavier (Ill.);8-2;272

10;8;Cumberlands (Ky.);9-1;250

11;11;Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;243

12;12;Concordia (Mich.);8-2;221

13;13;Reinhardt (Ga.);9-2;209

14;14;Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;196

15;15;Baker;9-2;192

16;16;Ottawa (Ariz.);9-1;174

17;18;Dickinson State (N.D.);8-2;151

18;20;Benedictine;8-3;124

19;21;Langston (Okla.);8-2;123

20;18;Siena Heights (Mich.);7-3;102

21;17;Evangel (Mo.);8-3;101

22;NR;Montana Western;7-3;76

23;NR;Waldorf (Iowa);7-3;46

24;25;BETHEL;8-3;30

25;22;Carroll (Mont.);6-3;23

Dropped Out: Dordt (Iowa) and Montana Tech.

Recieving Votes: Midland (Neb.) 7, MidAmerica Nazarene 7, Indiana Wesleyan 6, Montana Tech 6.

HC women

win 1st game

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team snapped a 24-game losing streak dating back to last season, stopping the Southwestern Christian University junior varsity 72-58 Tuesday night at Yost Center.

It was the first win of the season for the Larks.

Sydney Bontrager scored 30 points with 13 rebounds to pace Hesston. Destiny Kessay added 12 points. Hesston hit 28 of 60 from the field, while SCU was 19 of 64. Hesston held a 50-28 rebounding edge.

Hesston led 21-12 after the first quarter and 33-21 at the half.

Andrea Toahty led 2-7 SCU with 17 points.

Hesston, 1-10, hosts Clarendon College at 7 p.m. today.

SOUTHWESTERN CHRISTIAN JV (2-7) — Taplin 3-11 3-7 9, Toahty 6-19 0-0 17, Lewis 0-4 2-2 2, G.Howell 1-3 0-2 2, F.Howell 1-2 0-0 2, Miller 2-4 0-0 6, Negrillo 1-6 0-0 2, Richards 0-2 0-0 0, Gains 3-9 0-0 9, D.Crosby 0-2 2-2 2, A.Crosby 2-2 0-0 4, TOTALS 19-64 7-13 55.

HESSTON (1-10) — Phillips 2-7 2-2 6, Rawls 0-3 1-4 1, Brakes 2-6 0-0 5, Bontrager 13-21 4-9 30, DeFazio 1-4 0-1 2, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Salmans 1-3 2-3 5, George 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 2-2 2-2 6, Kessay 5-8 1-1 12, Klusman 1-2 1-2 3, TOTALS 28-60 13-28 72.

SW Chr.;12;9;18;19;—58

Hesston;21;12;21;18;—72

Total fouls — SCU 17, HC 13. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — SCU 10-29 (Taplin 0-2, Toahty 5-13, Miller 2-3, Negrillo 0-5, Richards 0-1, Gaines 3-5), HC 3-3 (Brakes 1-1, Salmans 1-1, Kessay 1-1). Rebounds — SCU 28 (G.Howell 7), HC 50 (Bontrager 13). Assists — SCU 8 (Richards 4), HC 15 (Kessay 4). Turnovers — SCU 14 (D.Crosby 3), HC 29 (DeFazio 4, Klusman 4). Blocked shots — SCU 1 (G.Howell 1), HC 5 (Bontrager 3). Steals — SCU 8 (Taplin 3), HC 4 (Klusman 2).

Hesston men

fall to HCC

HUTCHINSON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to fourth-ranked Hutchinson Community College 87-53 Tuesday night at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Hesston trailed 42-25 at the half.

Scoring details were not available at deadline.

Scott takes

KCAC honors

WICHITA — For the second time this season, Bethel College basketball player Jaylon Scott was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference defensive player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Scott is a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Allen, Texas.

In two games, both wins, Scott scored 49 points with 36 rebounds, 24 defensive, three assists, four steals and a blocked shot.

BC players

take honors

WICHITA — Nineteen Bethel College athletes were named to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference scholar-athlete team in their respective sports.

Football players named were junior Zach Esau of Hesston, sophomore Joshua Seabolt of Cimarron and sophomore Drannon Lenox of Norman, Okla.

Volleyball players named were junior Kaylee VanderVeen of Arvada, Colo., sophomore Jensen Roth of Abilene, sophomore Hailey Hill of Sedgwick, sophomore Mia Loganbill of Hesston and sophomore Ivy Bringer of Anthony.

Named in women’s cross country were sophomore Natalie Graber of Divide, Colo., and senior Kerrigan Simons of Riley.

Named in women’s soccer were senior Taylor Edson of Newton, senior Samantha Simmons of Derby, junior Kacie Torrens of Castle Rock, Colo., junior Alayna Wallace of McPherson, junior Bekah Tonn of Newton, junior Merrick Schmitz of Wichita and junior Payton Walters of Highlands Ranch, Colo.

Named in men’s soccer were senior Dante Texeira of Andover and junior Samuel Ishimwe of Wichita.

Other area athletes named include Friends’ Jana Boston of Newton in volleyball, Tabor sophomore Toby Penner of Whitewater in men’s cross country, Tabor junior Chelsea Knight of Moundridge in women’s cross country and Tabor senior Olivia Brubacher of Hesston in women’s soccer.

To be named to the team, “student-athletes must have sophomore standing at the start of the sport season, maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.333 on a 4.0 scale.”

Bacon named

All-Jayhawk

COLBY — Newton High School graduate Kyndal Bacon was named first-team setter All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division I.

Bacon, a sophomore at Colby Community College, played in 31 matches, 114 sets, with 168 kills, 1,052 assists, 299 digs, 33 aces and 70 total downed blocks.

She helped lead Colby to a 24-7 season, 13-3 in conference play for second place. Colby lost to Seward County in three sets in the finals of the NJCAA Division I, Region VI tournament.

All-HOAL

football

Below is the 2019 All-Heart of America League football team as selected by the league coaches:

First team

Defense

Sawyer Kramer, DB, sr., Ell-Saline

Qayden Shepherd, DB, sr., Sedgwick

Henry Burns, DB, jr., Sedgwick

Jace Doerksen, DB, so., Inman

Colton Bunting, DL-E, sr., Ell-Saline

Colby Mertens, DL-E, sr., Sedgwick

Jesus Calzada, DL-E, jr., Ell-Saline

Caden Webb, DL-E, jr., Sterling

Keaton Pedigo, DL-E, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Luke Parks, LB, sr., Ell-Saline

Gannon Resnik, LB, sr., Sedgwick

Brady Myers, LB, sr., Sterling

Carter Brown, LB, jr., Inman

Offense

Colton Bunting, OL, sr., Ell-Saline

Gannon Resnik, OL, sr., Sedgwick

Dairien Dawes, OL, jr., Inman

Caden Webb, OL, jr., Sterling

Abraham Baca, OL, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Sam Culp, OL, so., Sedgwick

Lance Hoffsommer, QB, so., Sedgwick

Luke Parks, RB, sr., Ell-Saline

Kale Schroeder, RB, sr., Sedgwick

Mason Lacey, TE, sr., Sedgwick

Qayden Shepherd, WR, sr., Sedgwick

Cade Wilkey, WR, sr., Sterling

Henry Burns, WR, jr., Sedgwick

Landon Gray, WR, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Special teams

Connor Tillman, K, so., Sedgwick

Derick Johnson, P, jr., Inman

Braedon Mercer, Ret., jr., Marion

Second team

Defense

Cole Sommers, DB, sr., Remington

Logan Weigel, DB, sr., Sterling

Keenan Drees, DB, jr., Ell-Saline

Landon Gray, DB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Kolby Hutton, DL-E, sr., Sedgwick

Dairien Dawes, DL-E, jr., Inman

Todd Palic, DL-E, jr., Marion

Owen Bradley, LB, sr., Ell-Saline

Luke Lanning, LB, sr., Marion

Mason Lacey, LB, sr., Sedgwick

Miles Friday, LB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Offense

Luke Lanning, OL, sr., Marion

Matthew Christensen, OL, sr., Marion

Carter Underwood, OL, jr., Ell-Saline

Coleman Kinzer, OL, so., Sedgwick

Brady Myers, QB, sr., Sterling

Kolby Blank, RB, sr., Inman

Alan Anderson, RB, jr., Sterling

Logan Weigel, TE, sr., Sterling

Trayce Thiessen, WR, sr., Remington

Ryan Stucky, WR, so., Sedgwick

Special teams

Carter Brown, K, jr., Inman

Jaxton Tracy, P, sr., Marion

Zach Surface, Ret., so., Sterling

Honorable mention

Defense

Cade Wilkey, DB, sr., Sterling

Troy Zrubek, DB, sr., Hutchinson Trinity

Nolan Crumrine, DB, jr., Sedgwick

Cody Royer, DB, jr., Sterling

Kyler Konrade, DB, so., Inman

Hunter Helmer, DL-E, sr., Marion

Nick Ferguson, DL-E, sr., Remington

Bryan Montoya, DL-E, sr., Sterling

Eli Hopkins, DL-E, jr., Ell-Saline

Braden Hays, DL-E, jr., Remington

Alan Anderson, DL-E, jr., Sterling

Justin Schroeder, LB, sr., Inman

Maximus Reese, LB, sr., Remington

Evan Remar, LB, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

Offense

Jacob Koop, OL, sr., Inman

Jacob Sommers, OL, sr., Remington

Bryan Montoya, OL, sr., Sterling

Sebastian Espinoza, OL, sr., Hutchinson Trinity

Jesus Calzada, OL, jr., Ell-Saline

Braden Hays, OL, jr., Remington

Jonas Gunther, OL, so., Sterling

Cole Sommers, QB, sr., Remington

Sawyer Kramer, RB, sr., Ell-Saline

Braedon Mercer, RB, jr., Marion

Walt Gray, RB, fr., Hutchinson Trinity

Traven Letterman, TE, sr., Hutchinson Trinity

Special teams

Gabe Roche, K, so., Ell-Saline

Cesar Lopez, K, so., Remington

Zach Surface, P, so., Sterling

Eight-Man

First team

Defense

Javon Allen, DB, sr., Bennington

Corbin Unruh, DB, jr., Moundridge

Brady Helms, DL-E, sr., Moundridge

Terren Andrews, DL-E, so., Bennington

Jon Schlosser, LB, jr., Moundridge

Offense

Tryston Young, OL, jr., Bennington

Dalton Vogts, OL, jr., Moundridge

Terren Andrews, OL, so., Bennington

Tyler Stanley, QB, sr., Bennington

Javon Allen, RB, sr., Bennington

Brady Helms, TE, sr., Moundridge

Special teams

Javon Allen, Ret., sr., Bennington

Ethan Brandeweide, K, so., Moundridge

Second team

Defense

Daniel Kaufman, DL-E, sr., Moundridge

Drayke Webb, DL-E, jr., Bennington

Tyler Stanley, LB, sr., Bennington

Offense

Corbin Unruh, QB, jr., Moundridge

Collin Kohl, RB, sr., Moundridge

Chase Anderson, TE, sr., Bennington

Honorable mention

Cayden Bauer, DB, so., Bennington

Anthony Everhart, DB, so., Moundridge

Brody Muirk, LB, so., Bennington

Dan Kaufman, RB, sr., Moundridge

Jon Schlosser, TE, jr., Moundridge

Thunder honoring

McConnell AFB

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team is hosting “McConnell Air Force Base and Kansas Strong for Military Appreciation Night” Dec. 7 during its game against the Tulsa Oilers.

The opening face-off is 7:05 p.m.

For the night, the team will be wearing the uniform and taking the name of the Wichita Pegasus in tribute to the KC-46 Pegasus, a military refueling and transport aircraft developed by Boeing. There are 11 KC-46s assigned to McConnell.

There will be “activities honoring all branches of the Military and a special on-ice pregame ceremony.”

The Air Force and Marine Corps will play in the third annual Commander’s Cup at 5 p.m. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.

PARKKONEN RETURNED — Wichita defenseman Patrik Parkkonen has been released from his tryout contract with the Bakersfield Condors and returned to the Thunder. He has 10 assists in 14 games with Wichita. He didn’t appear in a game with Bakersfield.