Shots were fired at a privately-run detention facility twice over the weekend in Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The first incident was reported at 4:47 a.m. Sunday at the CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center, 100 Highway Terrace. Shots were fired again at the facility at 7:44 p.m. Sunday, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

“Nobody was hurt,” Nicodemus said.

Each time, shots were fired from a vehicle on Kansas 5 Highway. Bullets damaged the exterior of the building and a window.

It is believed that between five and 10 shots were fired each time.

Nicodemus said officers found empty shell casings on the roadway. He said the shell casings were for a handgun caliber of bullets.

The deputy chief does not know if more than one firearm was used.

Shots reportedly were fired the first time from a white truck. The second, shots reportedly were fired from a dark-colored sedan.

The U.S. Marshals Service contracts with CoreCivic to house federal inmates who are awaiting trial at the Leavenworth Detention Center.

