Monday was the first day under Kansas State High School Activities Association rules winter sports teams other than bowling can begin practice.

Newton has five teams that began practice for the season — boys’ and girls’ basketball, boys’ and girls’ wrestling and boys’ swimming.

Girls’ wrestling is the newest championship sport in the state. For the next two years, there will be a transition period where girls will still be permitted to wrestle boys, but there will girls’ divisions at some tournaments, and girls will be matched against other girls in dual meets whenever possible. The girls state meet will be held in one class Feb. 27 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center in Salina.

Newton wrestling opens the season Dec. 5 at Hutchinson. The boys’ and girls’ basketball teams open the season Dec. 6 at home against Goddard Eisenhower. The boys’ swimming schedule has not been finalized.

Bowling tryouts will be held in December (one week between Dec. 2 and 31), with the first day of practice Jan. 1. The NHS bowling schedule has not been released.