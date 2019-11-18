Harvey County is not considered in a drought — yet. But that doesn't mean caution is not needed right now.

With temperatures headed to 70 degrees, and winds gusting to nearly 20 miles per hour Monday, a warning went out — no outdoor burning.

"The good Lord has not blessed us with any rain, and that is what has put us here," said Gary Denny, Harvey County Emergency Management Director.

The fire index hit a high, and that was not a surprise. There have been a series of grass fires in the county.

"We have had a series of grass fires over the last week, we have had about five grass fires," Denny said. "In Harvey County, we had three (Sunday). We had a mutual aid request for a grass fire in Reno County over the weekend. We had a mutual aid request for a structure fire over the weekend. We can see our activity is bumped up a little bit, which is concerning.

According to the National Weather Service, this is a dry period for the region each year — and dry grass can provide fuel for grassland fires.

All of our long grasses are pretty dry and crispy out there," said Chris Jakub with the National Weather Service in Wichita. "Conditions are definitely ripe for any possible grass fires. ... We recommend that people not do any outdoor burning and people be careful with any outdoor activities. you do not want to create sparks in any grass area."

There is a chance for rain — about 70 percent — on Wednesday.

"We have decent weather system moving up here," Jakub said., "it will not be a whole lot of rain, but it will be something. It could give us a quarter of an inch."

That rain will help, but Denny said that with the winds gusting, he expects things to dry out quickly and for the area to back in high fire warnings quickly.

Portions of Harvey and McPherson counties are currently listed as "abnormally dry" on the U.S. Drought Monitor. The next step on the scale is "moderate drought."

Abnormally dry means wheat and grasses are drought stresses and hay demand usually increases. Fire danger is increased, and pond levels begin to drop.

"Typically we do not get much rain this time of year," Jakub said. "A quarter of an inch can bring you close to normal."