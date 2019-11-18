Optometrists attend conference

More than 230 optometrists attended the Kansas Optometric Association Fall Eyecare Conference, which took place Nov. 8-10 at the DoubleTree by Hilton — Wichita Airport in Wichita.

Optometrists attending were able to receive 13 hours of continuing education. Among those attending were Craig Baier, Alyssa Louia and Rick McKinney of Newton.

This seminar focused on office guidelines, dry eye, eye-related diseases, the future of eye care and more. Fall Eyecare Conference 2019 also featured exhibits with the latest developments in eyewear, optometric equipment, electronic health records, patient services and practice management.

United Way opens grant window

The Harvey County United Way 2020-2021 Community Investment grant round is now open.

Programs making lasting changes in the Education, Health and Income status of Harvey County residents are welcome to apply. Application forms and instructions are available on the organization website (www.harveyunitedway.org).

The deadline is Jan. 16, 2020. For more information, contact executive director Tina Payne at 316-283-7101 or harveyunitedway@gmail.com.