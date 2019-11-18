SALINA — The bright side for the 25th-ranked (NAIA) Bethel College football team in 61-31 season-finale loss to third-ranked Kansas Wesleyan Saturday in Salina is the Threshers lose just six seniors, while KWU loses 30.

The Coyotes scored on nine of 13 drives with one punt, one lost on downs and two ending when time expired at the end of each half. Bethel scored on five of 12 drives.

Kansas Wesleyan, 11-0, will host 9-2 Baker Saturday in the first round of the NAIA playoffs.

A pair of turnovers to start the second half proved to be the killer for the Threshers.

“Turnovers are killers, especially when you get it back to a two-score game and turn it over on the first play out of the gate,” Bethel coach Terry Harrison said. “We’ll look back and regret that for sure. We’re the second-best offense in the conference and they’re the first. They’ve been explosive for the last couple of years. It works both ways, it’s not just the defense making stops. The offense needed to be on the field longer and eat up the clock. What we winded up doing was making big plays that kept them on the field. We’re going to score on everybody. It’s not like we can’t move the ball and score. What we needed to do on offense is eat the clock up. They out-match us just a little bit.

“If you look at teams that win the conference, it’s teams with a lot of seniors. We played one or two today. I hope that’s where we’re headed. We can win this game and talk about playoffs when we’re in that place.”

Johnny Feauto led the KWU offense, hitting 23 of 25 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Feauto also rushed for a score. Demarco Prewitt rushed 29 times for 146 yards and four touchdowns. Stevie Williams caught seven passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Roy Sanders also caught two touchdown passes.

For Bethel, Camryn Harrison had four carries for 106 yards rushing and a touchdown. Zach Esau hit three of seven passes for 122 yards and a touchdown.

Bethel finishes the season with 4,084 rushing yards, smashing the school record.

Kansas Wesleyan finished long drives on its first two possessions for scores — a five-yard Prewitt run and a two-yard pass from Feauto to Stevie Williams.

Bethel finally forced a punt early in the second quarter, setting up a 75-yard pass from Esau to Tanner Galliart.

The Coyotes, aided by a face mask penalty that wiped out a large loss, replied with a 21-yard pass from Feauto to Sanders. A bad snap on the extra-point kick was covered by the Threshers. Kansas Wesleyan came back with another drive that ended on a one-yard pass from Feauto to Sanders.

Bethel got to the Wesleyan 4, where Logan Demond hit a 21-yard field goal with four seconds left in the period. The freshman kicker finished the game with 11 field goals, one shy of the school record.

The Threshers turned the ball over on its first two possessions of the second half deep in Bethel territory. The Bethel defense held the Coyotes on downs after the first turnover. On the second turnover, Prewitt scored on a four-yard run.

Bethel needed just one play to get back on the scoreboard as Camryn Harrison outran seven KWU defenders for an 80-yard score. The Coyotes replied in seven plays, capping a 57-yard drive with an eight-yard Prewitt run.

A Bethel fake punt attempt landed a yard short of the first down, setting up a 17-yard touchdown pass from Feauto to Williams. Williams tried a drop kick on the PAT that was shanked.

A Bethel turnover set up a five-yard Prewitt run with 13:27 to play. Camryn Harrison replied with 21-yard run on a drive kept alive by a KWU horse collar tackle call. The Coyotes replied with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended on a one-yard Brandon Lowe run.

Bethel capped the scoring on a 14-yard Rudy Juarez run with 40 seconds left in the game.

Bethel ends the season 8-3, tying for the second-most wins in school history. Tabor upset Sterling to keep the Threshers in second place in the KCAC at 7-3. It was Bethel’s highest conference finish since winning the title in 2007. Bethel made a five-win improvement over last season.

“It’s a little bit recruiting,” Terry Harrison said. “We have to address some of our weaknesses and replace some of the guys we are losing. We have to improve our depth. The other thing is we need some of these guys to have a birthday, get in the weight room and come back five-, 10- or 15-pounds heavier. Time will take care of that.

“What you can’t lose sight of is we came a long way. We have some good kids who are awesome on campus.”

Bethel;0;10;7;14;—31

K.Wesleyan;14;13;20;14;—61

Scoring

1q. KW Prewitt 5-yd. run (Herrera kick) 10:30

1q. KW Williams 2-yd. pass from Feauto (Herrera kick) 2:12

2q. B Galliart 75-yd. pass from Esau (Demond kick) 11:22

2q. KW Sanders 21-yd. pass from Feauto (kick failed) 6:44

2q. KW Sanders 1-yd. pass from Feauto (Herrera kick) 1:29

2q. B Demond 21-yd. field goal :04

3q. KW Prewitt 4-yd. run (Herrera kick) 10:18

3q. B Harrison 80-yd. run (Demond kick) 10:04

3q. KW Prewitt 8-yd. run (Herrera kick) 7:08

3q. KW Williams 17-yd. pass from Feauto (kick failed) 1:42

4q. KW Prewitt 5-yd. run (Herrera kick) 13:27

4q. B Harrison 20-yd. run (Demond kick) 8:14

4q. KW Lowe 1-yd. run (Herrera kick) 4:22

4q. B Juarez 14-yd. run (Demond kick) :40

Team stats

;BC;KW

First downs;17;29

Rushing-yards;51-343;44-209

Passing yards;122;328

Comp-att-int;3-7-1;23-29-0

Punts-avg.;3-30.0;1-51.0

Fumbles-lost;4-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;6-45;6-50

Time of poss.;29:58;30:02

Individual stats

RUSHING — Bethel: Harrison 4-106, Murray 5-50, Garcia 9-48, Juarez 2-40, Esau 18-39, Starlin-Driver 3-15, Wooden 5-11, Francis 108, Green 107, Scurry 1-1, team 2-0. Kansas Wesleyan: Prewitt 29-146, Feauto 7-58, Lowe 6-13, team 1-0, McCauley 1-(-8).

PASSING — Bethel: Esau 7-7-1, 122 yards. Kansas Wesleyan: Feauto 22-28-0, 293 yards; Carmack 1-1-0, 35 yards.

RECEIVING — Bethel: Galliart 1-75, Francis 1-27, Edwards 1-20. Kansas Wesleyan: Williams 7-126, McCauley 5-50, Poe-Evans 3-82, Sanders 3-32, Lowe 2-16, Adams 1-11, Carmack 1-7, Prewitt 1-4.

Missed field goals — none.

NAIA Playoffs

Saturday

Round of 16

Dickinson State (8-2) at Morningside (10-0)

Reinhardt (9-2) at Marian (Ind.) (9-0)

Baker (8-2) at Kansas Wesleyan (11-0)

Concordia (Mich.) (8-2) at Grand View (11-0)

Ottawa (Ariz.) (9-1) at College of Idaho (10-0)

Saint Francis (Ind.) (7-2) at Lindsey Wilson (10-0)

Cumberlands (Ky.) (9-1) at Keiser (9-0)

Saint Xavier (Ill.) (8-2) at Northwestern (9-1)

Quarterfinals

Nov. 30

Sites and match-ups TBA

Semifinals

Dec. 7

Sites and match-ups TBA

Finals

Dec. 21

Semifinal winners at Eddie G. Robinson Stadium, Grambling, La.