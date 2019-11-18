Bethel women

stop USM

LEAVENWORTH — The first-half defense for the Bethel College women’s basketball team was more secure than the nearby federal prisons in an 84-68 win over the University of Saint Mary Saturday in KCAC play in Leavenworth.

Bethel led 26-10 at the half and let the offense take over in the second half.

Bethel hit 29 of 47 from the field for 62 percent, 20 of 27 in the second half.

Kendall Michalski led the Threshers with 26 points, hitting six of eight from 3-point range. The sophomore guard matches her career best.

After struggling her past couple of games, Abby Schmidt returned to form with 21 points on nine for nine shooting from the field, along with 15 rebounds and six blocked shots. Freshman Brielle Hampton added 11 points.

Danielle Cassady led the 0-6 Spires with 17 points. Nese Selepo scored 15 points and Jaleia Rice scored 11.

Bethel improves to 5-2, 2-0 in KCAC play, and plays at 12th-ranked Sterling at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Warriors are 4-2, 2-0 in KCAC play, after a 95-67 win over Kansas Wesleyan.

BETHEL (5-2, 2-0 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 9-9 3-5 21, Sydney Tenant 3-3 0-0 6, Kayla Newman 1-2 0-2 2, Kendall Michalski 7-9 6-10 26, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 1-2 5, Tierra Powell 0-1 3-4 3, Lena Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 2-6 2-2 7, Lindsey Heim 1-5 1-2 3, Brielle Hampton 4-8 3-4 11. TOTALS 29-47 19-31 84.

SAINT MARY (0-6, 0-2 KCAC) — Kaylie Simonds 0-5 2-2 2, Rebecca Gilpin 2-5 2-4 8, Jaleia Rice 4-6 2-4 11, Madison Sibert 1-4 0-0 2, Nese Selepeo 6-10 0-0 15, Danielle Cassady 7-15 1-3 17, Jazmin Benally 0-0 0-0 0, Kadejah Ross 1-4 0-0 2, Macy Walker 3-15 0-0 8, Grace Rice 1-2 0-0 2, Dakota Corle 0-5 1-2 1. TOTALS 25-71 8-15 68.

Bethel;14;12;32;26;—84

St. Mary;5;5;29;29;—68

Total fouls — BC 17, USM 24. Technical fouls — USM: Selepo 2:23-4q, Simonds 2:06-4q, coach 2:06-4q. Fouled out — USM: Selepo, Cassady. 3-point shooting — BC 7-19 (Newman 0-1, Michalski 6-8, Fitzgerald 1-5, Heim 0-2, Hampton 0-3), USM 10-28 (Simonds 0-2, Gilpin 2-5, Rice 1-3, Selepeo 3-6, Cassady 2-4, Walker 2-8). Rebounds — BC 40 (Schmidt 15), USM 32 (Selepo 4, Cassady 4, Gilpin 4). Assists — BC 17 (Michalski 3, Calzonetti 3, Hampton 3), USM 13 (Cassady 8). Turnovers — BC 22 (Hampton 5, Michalski 5), USM 13 (Corle 3). Blocked shots — BC 7 (Schmidt 6), USM 0. Steals — BC 7 (Heim 3), USM 8 (Gilpin 3).

Bethel men

down Spires

LEAVENWORTH — There was little hangover for the Bethel College men’s basketball team after knocking off a ranked Southwestern squad as the Threshers held off Saint Mary 87-81 Saturday in KCAC play in Leavenworth.

The Threshers improve to 7-1, 2-0 in KCAC play. The Spires topple to 4-1, 1-1 in the conference.

Bethel trailed 43-40 at the half, and trailed by nine with 17:05 remaining, but rallied in the second half despite hitting just 39 percent from the field (10 of 26) to USM’s 50 percent (14 of 18).

Bethel was 24 of 33 from the line, while USM was eight of 11. The Threshers didn’t score a field goal for the final 3:33 of play.

Jaylon Scott scored 19 points with 19 rebounds to lead Bethel. Garrett White scored 17. Clifford Byrd II scored 12 points off the bench. Poe Bryant and Dakota Foster each added 10 points.

Saint Mary was led by Raylon Howard with 17 points. Brad Hailey scored 14 points. Cameron Southern scored 11 points and Donovan Sinegal scored 12.

Bethel plays at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Sterling, which fell to 2-5 after a 91-76 loss to Kansas Wesleyan.

BETHEL (7-1, 2-0 KCAC) — Poe Bryant 2-3 6-6 10, Dakota Foster 4-5 0-1 10, Terrell Marshall 3-9 3-4 9, Jaylon Scott 5-11 8-12 19, Greg White 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford Byrd II 4-6 3-3 12, Tavaughn Flowers 2-3 1-2 6, Garrett White 6-16 3-5 17, Scott Garriga 1-4 0-0 2. TOTALS 28-59 24-33 87.

SAINT MARY (4-1, 1-1 KCAC) — Donovan Sinegal 5-8 0-0 12, Raylon Howard 7-14 3-4 17, Brad Hailey 6-7 0-0 14, Cameron Southern 5-8 0-0 11, Jaylon Rucker 0-1 0-0 0, Donnie Flowers 1-3 1-1 3, Lavar McCullough 3-7 1-2 8, Jesse Moss 1-3 2-2 5, Christian Carmichael 1-5 1-2 4, Luke Mackey 3-4 0-0 7. TOTALS 32-60 8-11 81.

Bethel;40;47;—87

St. Mary;43;38;—81

Total fouls — BC 15, USM 24. Technical fouls — USM: McCullough 11:38-2h. Fouled out — USM: Sinegal. 3-point shooting — BC 7-18 (Foster 2-3, Marshall 0-2, Scott 1-2, Byrd II 1-3, Flowers 1-2, Ga.White 2-6), USM 9-22 (Sinegal 2-3, Howard 0-4, Hailey 2-2, Southern 1-4, McCullough 1-3, Moss 1-3, Carmichael 1-2, Mackey 1-1). Rebounds — BC 37 (Scott 19), USM 29 (Carmichael 7). Assists — BC 11 (Marshall 5), USM 16 (Sinegal 4, Howard 4). Turnovers — BC 15 (Byrd II 4), USM 18 (Carmichael, 3, Hailey 3, Sinegal 3, McCullough 3). Blocked shots — BC 1 (Scott 1), USM 2 (Sinegal 1, Hailey 1). Steals — BC 11 (Byrd II 4), USM 10 (Carmichael 3).

Hesston women

drop two games

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team dropped a pair of games Friday and Saturday at the Hesston College Classic.

Friday, Hesston fell behind 23-4 in the first quarter in an 86-51 loss to North Platte Community College. Saturday, Hesston lost to McCook Community College 88-46.

The Larks trailed against North Platte 48-23 at the half.

Ashley Hassett scored 19 points for North Platte, 3-4. Emily Jospeh scored 16 and Isa Valenzuela scored 12.

Gina DeFazio scored 14 points for Hesston.

Hesston trailed McCook 17-15 at after the first quarter, but gave up a 26-9 run in the second. McCook won both the third and fourth quarters.

Carla Torrubia Cano led McCook with 21 points. Makenna Bodette and Paula Rosello Mateu each added 15 points.

Sydney Bontrager and Destiny Kessay each scored eight points for Hesston.

Hesston is 0-10 and hosts the Southwestern Christian junior varsity at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s game

NORTH PLATTE CC (3-4) — Escobar 0-3 2-2 2, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 6-7 1-1 16, Hassett 7-8 4-4 19, Reagans 3-5 1-4 7, Wolever 0-4 3-4 3, Valenzuela 2-7 6-6 12, Castalleno 1-4 0-0 3, Rodriguez 1-1 2-2 4, McCrimon 1-4 0-0 3, Belmore 2-2 0-6 4, Brauer 3-4 0-0 6, Whitehead 3-10 0-0 7, TOTALS 29-60 19-29 86.

HESSTON (0-9) — Johnson 0-4 3-6 3, Rawls 1-3 1-2 3, Brakes 3-10 1-2 7, Bontrager 2-4 0-0 4, DeFazio 6-11 2-2 14, Phillips 1-3 2-4 4, Salmans 2-6 0-0 5, George 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 1-2 3, Kessay 2-8 1-2 7, Klusman 0-0 1-2 1; TOTALS 18-52 12-22 51.

N.Platte;23;25;19;19;—86

Hesston;4;19;12;16;—51

Total fouls — NP 21, HC 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — NP 9-28 (Escobar 0-2, Joseph 3-4, Hassett 1-2, Wolever 0-2, Valenzuela 2-5, Castalleno 1-4, McCrimon 1-3, Brauer 0-1, Whitehead 1-5), HC 3-14 (Johnson 0-1, Brakes 0-3, DeFazio 0-1, Salmans 1-2, Kessay 2-7). Rebounds — NP 39 (Reagans 7, Belmore 7, Whitehead 7), HC 31 (DeFazio 7). Assists — NP 10 (Cox 2, Joseph 2, Valenzuela 2, Brauer 2), HC 12 (Salmans 3). Turnovers — NP 17 (Hassett 3), HC 25 (Brakes 6). Blocked shots — NP 1 (Whitehead 1), HC 1 (Bontrager 1). Steals — NP 10 (Brauer 3), HC 4 (Kessay 2).

Saturday’s game

McCOOK CC (6-1) — Sandford 1-3 0-2 2, Kelshaw 0-2 0-0 0, Dartest 3-8 0-0 9, Torrubia Cano 9-15 0-0 21, Bodette 6-12 3-4 15, Snelling 3-5 0-2 8, Rosello Mateu 5-10 2-2 15, Whiting 3-10 3-4 9, Espinoza 1-6 3-10 5, Gumwel 2-4 0-0 4, TOTALS 33-75 11-24 88.

HESSTON (0-10) — Phillips 3-8 1-4 7, Rawls 1-4 0-0 2, Brakes 2-7 2-2 6, Bontrager 4-5 0-0 8, DeFazio 2-6 1-2 5, Johnson 0-1 0-2 0, Salmans 1-3 5-5 7, George 1-3 0-0 2, Smith 0-1 1-2 1, Kessay 2-3 2-2 8, Klusman 0-1 0-0 0, TOTALS 16-42 12-19 46.

McCook;17;26;21;24;—88

Hesston;15;9;11;11;—46

Total fouls — MCC 19, HC 21. Technical fouls — MCC: Gumwel. Fouled out — MCC: Gumwel. 3-point shooting — MCC 11-28 (Sandford 0-2, Dartest 3-6, Torrubia Cano 3-7, Snelling 2-3, Rosello Mateu 3-5, Whiting 0-1, Espinoza 0-3, Gumwel 0-1), HC 2-10 (Brakes 0-3, Salmans 0-2, George 0-1, Smith 0-1, Kessay 2-3). Rebounds — MCC 46 (Torrubia Cano 8, Whiting 8), HC 31 (Phillips 7). Assists — MCC 15 (Kelshaw 3, Dartest 3, Espinoza 3), HC 6 (Rawls 2). Turnovers — MCC 15 (Bodette 3, Rosello Mateu 3), HC 28 (Johnson 4). Blocked shots — MCC 0, HC 0. Steals — MCC 13 (Whiting 4), HC 3 (Phillips 1, Johnson 1, Smith 1).