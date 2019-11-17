HCC competing for $1 million Aspen Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C., – The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program has named Hutchinson Community College as one of 150 community colleges eligible to compete for its $1 million Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence.

Based on strong and improving in student outcomes – including in learning, completion rates, employment rates and earnings, and equity –15 percent of community colleges nationwide have been invited to apply for the Aspen Prize.

“It’s truly an honor to once again be recognized as one of the top institutions in the country”, said Dr. Carter File, President of Hutchinson Community College. “It’s a testament to the outstanding faculty and staff and their dedication to creating an environment that allows our students the opportunity to achieve at the highest level.”

The 150 community colleges named as eligible to compete for the 2021 Aspen Prize were selected from a pool of nearly 1,000 public two-year colleges nationwide using publicly available data on student outcomes.

Data show that over the last two years, student retention, graduation rates, and degree completion have improved at the top tier of 150 Aspen Prize-eligible colleges.

The top 10 finalists for the 2021 Aspen Prize will be named in May 2020. The Aspen Institute will then conduct site visits to each of the finalists and collect additional quantitative data. A jury will make award decisions in spring 2021.

For a full list of the top 150 eligible institutions and to read more on the selection process, visit www.highered.aspeninstitute.org/aspen-prize.

GCCC Public Safety Career Fair Nov. 20

GARDEN CITY – The Garden City Community College Department of Public Safety will host a career fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the Endowment Room of the Beth Tedrow Student Center.

The GCCC student body as well as the public are invited to attend this free event.

Attendees will have an opportunity to visit with potential employers, colleges, military recruiters, and other public safety agencies.

Agencies interested in interacting with community members and GCCC students are encouraged to host a free booth by contacting instructor Brandy Unruh at 620-276-9503.

FHSU taking applications for new Master of Social Work program

HAYS – Applications opened this fall for the new Master of Social Work program at Fort Hays State University, the latest initiative by the university to serve rural Kansas.

Fort Hays State’s program will carry a specialty in clinical social work.

Dr. Tim Davis, a professor in and chair of the Department of Social Work, said the FHSU Master of Social Work program takes advantage of the flexibility and outreach aspects of online education while maintaining a strong, hands-on clinical training emphasis. He said the department will accept up to 45 students this first year.

“The MSW program at FHSU will provide high quality and affordable solution to the demand for clinical social workers in Kansas, and improve access to health and mental health care for residents in the underserved rural areas of the state,” said Davis.

As a primarily online program, all knowledge and theory components of the courses, as well as some practice skill development, will be delivered through online technology, while the hands-on clinical skills training will be completed in face-to-face clinical intensives, clinical rotations, and clinical field placements, said Davis.

Three aspects of FHSU’s program are innovations designed to create opportunity in rural areas:

• Hands-on clinical skills training will be provided near where students live, thanks to creative use of online technology.

• In addition to the standard requirement of 16-to 24 hours a week of clinical practicums, students will complete several short clinical rotations at health clinics, mental health clinics or other clinical sites at the start of the clinical practicum period.

• After graduation, the department will provide the program’s alumni with ongoing help in finding and providing the clinical supervision and training during the 2 ½ to 3-year residency-type training required to gain licensure as independent clinical social workers.

The program offers two pathways to an MSW degree.

The Regular MSW Program consists of academic coursework for four standard semesters, one summer term, and field practicum experiences across four regular semesters. The Advanced Standing MSW Program is only available to students with a bachelor’s degree in social work from a Council of Social Work Education accredited social work program. This program can be completed in one calendar year of academic coursework and two semesters of field practicum experience.

Both are accepting applications. The advanced program will start in June 2020 and the regular program will start in August 2020.

Tuition and fee information for both programs, and comparisons with other MSW programs in the region are available on the departmental Facebook and Instagram pages and on the department’s webpage, www.fhsu.edu/socialwork.

For more information, contact Dr. Tim Davis by email, todavis@fhsu.edu, or by phone, (785) 628-5395.