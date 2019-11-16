For those being held in the Harvey County Detention Center, recreational outlets are limited. Inmates are allowed minimal time to play games, watch TV and exercise — so reading has become a big hobby for those being detained.

"They always want books. This is their big activity," said Ray Nicodemus, detention center director of support services. "That library is a big boon to the inmates."

Nicodemus noted inmates routinely look forward to their time in the library on Saturdays, so they can pick out what they're going to read next. Limited to carrying paperback books, Nicodemus said wear and tear becomes an issue with the selection offered to inmates. To help, the Harvey County Sheriff's Office recently launched a book drive to assist in restocking the library at the detention center.

Harvey County Sheriff Chad Gay noted that, through the first couple of months of the book drive, about 200 books have been donated, which he and Nicodemus have taken as a good start.

"Every time I go in, somebody — the sheriff, the police — says there's more boxes of books. Actually, I'm behind. We had to clean up the library as it existed before we could start taking more books down, so there's been real good turnout of people bringing in boxes of books — more than I expected," Nicodemus said. "We're always replacing books. We have a turnover and the shelves starting getting a little light, so it's good to have new books so we don't have to put those ratty books back on the shelf."

"Those books have been there for who knows how long," Gay said. "I think at some point the guys would like to start cycling them out, and that's kind of what prompted the book drive was just to see if we could get some fresh books in there for them."

Leaving the drive open for now, Gay said there is room for well more than 200 books in the library.

Under new management — with that change happening in the past year — Gay noted getting new books in the library became a priority. While those books must be paperback, they can cover a wide range of topics to give inmates more variety. Though Gay said there is not necessarily a focus calling for the donation of educational books, those would be welcome to help in the overarching goal of what the library is intended to provide.

"Really, what we're trying to do is help the inmates learn or read or experience something in jail that will help them think about things when they get back out, so that they're not coming back. Ideally, we would like to reduce recidivism as much as we could," Gay said. "We hope that we provide them some tools to make them better when they get out. I would hope that we have helped some folks do better when they get out."

Hard as that can be to quantify through the library services and other extracurricular activities offered — such as Circles of Hope, Alcoholics Anonymous and anger management courses — both Gay and Nicodemus believe it is making a difference.

As director of support services, Nicodemus is in charge of both scheduling those extracurricular programs and maintaining the library — both have been well-received. While Gay is sure there have been both inmates and volunteers the programs have impacted positively, Nicodemus has seen it firsthand in the library.

On top of making sure the shelves are full of books, Nicodemus always brings reading glasses for inmates in need and regularly goes through five to 10 pairs a week. As popular as the library is, he hopes to see its selection continue to grow through the book drive.

Individuals interested in donating to the book drive can drop paperbacks off at the sheriff's office, 120 E. Seventh St., Newton, or can call 284-6960 about making donations.