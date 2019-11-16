HC women fall

to North Platte

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell behind 23-4 in the first quarter in an 86-51 loss to North Platte Community College Friday in the Hesston College Classic.

The Larks trailed 48-23 at the half.

Ashley Hassett scored 19 points for North Platte, 3-4. Emily Jospeh scored 16 and Isa Valenzuela scored 12.

Gina DeFazio scored 14 points for Hesston.

Hesston is 1-9 and plays McCook Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

NORTH PLATTE CC (3-4) — Escobar 0-3 2-2 2, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 6-7 1-1 16, Hassett 7-8 4-4 19, Reagans 3-5 1-4 7, Wolever 0-4 3-4 3, Valenzuela 2-7 6-6 12, Castalleno 1-4 0-0 3, Rodriguez 1-1 2-2 4, McCrimon 1-4 0-0 3, Belmore 2-2 0-6 4, Brauer 3-4 0-0 6, Whitehead 3-10 0-0 7, TOTALS 29-60 19-29 86.

HESSTON (0-9) — Johnson 0-4 3-6 3, Rawls 1-3 1-2 3, Brakes 3-10 1-2 7, Bontrager 2-4 0-0 4, DeFazio 6-11 2-2 14, Phillips 1-3 2-4 4, Salmans 2-6 0-0 5, George 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 1-2 3, Kessay 2-8 1-2 7, Klusman 0-0 1-2 1; TOTALS 18-52 12-22 51.

N.Platte;23;25;19;19;—86

Hesston;4;19;12;16;—51

Total fouls — NP 21, HC 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — NP 9-28 (Escobar 0-2, Joseph 3-4, Hassett 1-2, Wolever 0-2, Valenzuela 2-5, Castalleno 1-4, McCrimon 1-3, Brauer 0-1, Whitehead 1-5), HC 3-14 (Johnson 0-1, Brakes 0-3, DeFazio 0-1, Salmans 1-2, Kessay 2-7). Rebounds — NP 39 (Reagans 7, Belmore 7, Whitehead 7), HC 31 (DeFazio 7). Assists — NP 10 (Cox 2, Joseph 2, Valenzuela 2, Brauer 2), HC 12 (Salmans 3). Turnovers — NP 17 (Hassett 3), HC 25 (Brakes 6). Blocked shots — NP 1 (Whitehead 1), HC 1 (Bontrager 1). Steals — NP 10 (Brauer 3), HC 4 (Kessay 2).

Lark men

edged by RCC

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s basketball team fell to Redlands Community College 84-82 Friday night at Yost Center.

Tied 77-77 with three minutes to play, Adnan Hussein hit a 3-pointer for the Cougars, followed by an Elijah Herron layup 45 seconds later. Redlands was able to hold off the Larks the rest of the way. Langston Flowers hit a trey for Hesston just before the final buzzer to get the Larks within two.

Christan Choice scored 21 points for Redlands, 1-4. Hussein added 20 points. Carlos Coppage scored 11.

Flowers scored 20 points for Hesston. Derrick Magiya scored 19 points. Jacob Baker scored 17 points. Marcus Hill scored 13 points with 12 rebounds.

Hesston is 3-4 and plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Hutchinson Community College.

REDLANDS CC (1-4) — Coppage 4-13 2-2 11, Herron 3-9 3-3 9, Dobbins 3-6 0-0 8, Reckley 1-2 0-0 3, Gatewood 2-3 0-1 4, Hussein 6-12 2-3 20, Wilkerson 3-4 0-1 8, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Choice 8-11 1-5 21, TOTALS 30-60 8-15 84.

HESSTON (3-4) — Flowers 5-8 8-10 20, Hill 4-9 5-7 13, Baker 5-8 5-6 17, Nebel 3-6 2-2 9, Magiya 8-12 2-4 19, Gerber 0-2 0-0 0, Birky 1-4 1-2 4, Pfaff 0-2 0-0 0, Spencer 0-0 0-0 0, Bisterfeldt 0-1 0-0 0, McCullough 0-0 0-0 0, TOTALS 26-52 23-31 82.

Redlands;37;47;—84

Hesston;31;51;—82

Total fouls — RCC 22, HC 17. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — RCC 16-27 (Coppage 1-3, Dobbins 2-3, Reckley 1-2, Hussein 6-11, Wilkerson 2-2, Choice 4-6), HC 7-20 (Flowers 2-4, Baker 2-3, Nebel 1-2, Magiya 1-4, Gerber 0-2, Birky 1-4, Bisterfeldt 0-1). Rebounds — RCC 34 (Choice 7), HC 32 (Hill 12). Assists — RCC 11 (Coppage 5), HC 7 (Magiya 3). Turnovers — RCC 10 (Coppage 3), HC 6 (Nebel 3). Blocked shots — RCC 1 (Gatewood 1), HC 2 (Hill 1, Magiya 1). Steals — RCC 5 (Choice 3), HC 2 (Hill 2).