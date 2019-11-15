A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a double-homicide that occurred earlier this week in southeast Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Larry D. Huggins III, of Topeka.

Authorities said Huggins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 9:50 p.m. Thursday in connection with one count of first-degree murder; aggravated burglary; and aggravated robbery.

No bond had been set for Huggins early Friday. Bond was expected to be set following his appearance at 10:30 a.m. Friday before a Shawnee County district judge.

The case for which Huggins was arrested occurred around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, when a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of S.E. Maryland in the Highland Park neighborhood of southeast Topeka.

Two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene. They were identified as Owen M. Hughes, 15, and Reginald L. McKinney Jr., 21, both of Topeka.

As of Friday morning, Topeka has recorded 15 homicides in 2019.

Additional details weren't available early Friday.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting on S.E. Maryland may call Topeka police detectives at 785-368-9400 or Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.