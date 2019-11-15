Fifty years ago, Bethel College was involved in a nationwide “Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam.”

The next Friends of the MLA program will remember the events that took place on campus and the involvement of students and others in a moratorium march in Washington, D.C. “Remembering the Vietnam Moratorium,” will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 24 in the Kauffman Museum auditorium.

The program will open with a 1969 ABC News segment about Bethel’s moratorium activities, followed by reminiscences from the audience and submissions from those who could not be present.

“Moratorium Day” took place Oct. 15, 1969, and the national media chose to cover Bethel activities — ringing a school bell for hours without stopping on the Green to commemorate American deaths; a “teach-in” about the conflict in Vietnam; and a peace walk to Wichita on Veterans Day. Pictures and an article about the bell-ringing were featured in the Oct. 24, 1969, issue of LIFE magazine.

A month later, the bell traveled with students and faculty to Washington, D.C., where it rang during the National Moratorium March on Nov. 15, 1969.

“I trace(d) the history of the bell from 1900 through the time in the late 1960s when it rang [on campus] once for each of 38,000 American lives lost in the Vietnam War. Then it was taken to Washington, D.C., and was rung on the Mall during anti-war demonstrations there,” said Levi Goosen, the son of Frank Goosen — who donated the bell to the college in a 2017 presentation.

In preparation for this program, the MLA has been collecting reminiscences (written, audio, video, scans of personal photos) from the college community, local residents and the wider Mennonite church constituency. All contributions will be archived in the Moratorium to End the War in Vietnam files in the MLA.

“Looking back at Bethel's place in the Vietnam Moratorium era from the perspective of ‘memory studies’ focuses on how those original events have continued to influence the people who experienced them,” said John Thiesen, archivist and MLA director.

The Mennonite Library and Archives at Bethel College sponsors periodic presentations on topics related to Mennonite history and thought. Rachel Pannabecker, former Kauffman Museum director and a volunteer at the Mennonite Library and Archives, will facilitate “Remembering the Vietnam Moratorium.”

For more information on the Friends of the MLA or the Nov. 24 program, call 316-284-5360 or e-mail jthiesen@bethelks.edu

Kauffman Museum is located at the corner of Main and 27th Streets in North Newton. For more information, see the Kauffman Museum Facebook page or call 316-283-1612.