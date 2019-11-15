It was Gorbachev

My late mother, Gloria (Riedl) Marples lived in McPherson in 1939 as a 17-year-old girl; her family later moved to Wichita, where she met and married my dad, the late Bill Marples. Wichita is where I was born. My mom had grandparents of Germanic descent, yet (due to border changes that village is now located within the modern Czech Republic. With mom's Hampel, Riedl, and Kober ancestors emigrating, they began their journey on foot. They crossed territory which became (decades later) "East Germany". The families boarded a ship, the S.S. Mosel, and left the Port of Hamburg. In that era, it was a unified Germany, then. In an ironic twist, my mother's younger brother, the late Adolph H. Riedl Jr., "Jack," served in the U.S. Navy in World War II. Can you imagine: My uncle (and others) were essentially "fighting their own kin" during that war. Years ago, I have personally written to an Adolf Riedl who fought on the "Axis" side, whereas my uncles were on the "Allied" side.

Although the Allies technically won, tensions and jealousies existed between America and the Soviet Union. Dictators came and went from Nikita Khrushchev and Leonid Brezhnev, then a sudden string of elderly Soviet leaders who were eventually replaced by a much younger Mikhail Gorbachev, "General Secretary of the Communist Party," assuming the reins at the incredibly at the young age of 54. Gorbachev was the eighth and last leader of the Soviet Union.

Although many people credit Pope John Paul II or Ronald Reagan with his famous sound bite "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!" Yet, Reagan (like other American presidents who harkened the same thing, including JFK) didn't have any real influence. It was Gorbachev — and Gorbachev alone — who gave the nod for the Berlin Wall to fall.

— James Marples, Esbon

Remember Hospice Month

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, and Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County is reaching out to help our community understand the care options that are available in our area.

There comes a time in many of our lives when we are required to assume responsibility of caring for a seriously or terminally ill family member. It is a difficult time for all parties can be made even harder by a confusing and fragmented health care system.

Hospice & HomeCare of Reno County offers an interdisciplinary team approach to treatment that includes expert medical care, comprehensive pain management and emotional and spiritual care. Caring for the whole person allows the team to address each patient’s unique needs and challenges. In addition to caring for patients, hospice offers services for families and loved ones that provide emotional support and advice to help family members become confident caregivers and adjust to the future with grief support for up to a year.

Hospices are some of the best providers of community-based palliative care. Palliative care improves quality of life and provides relief from pain and can be provided at any time during an illness.

The best time to learn about hospice or palliative care — and to make plans for the kind of care you or a loved one would want — is before you are faced with a medical crisis. One of the most frequent comments we hear from families is, “Why did we wait so long before calling hospice?”

— Kelly Danyluk, Hutchinson