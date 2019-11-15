Staff reports

Friday

Nov 15, 2019 at 8:19 AM


Grain markets

Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.31; Soybeans $8.19

PCP prices: Wheat $4.02; Corn $3.80; Milo/cwt. $5.75; Soybeans $8.58

Scoular: Wheat $4.07; Corn $3.61; Milo $3.36; Soybeans $8.24