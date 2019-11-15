Bowling reports are due at the Kansan office by 11 p.m. Thursday. We reserve the right to abbreviate team names due to space limitations. We regret we can't take bowling reports by telephone.

EASTGATE LANES

EASTGATE LADIES

Eastgate Chicks;29;15

Eastgate Lanes;27;17

Some Beaches;24;20

5 Pin;23;21

Ballard Aviation;22;22

Osima;18;26

Family Ties;17;27

Ball Hugger;16;28

High Single Game — Judy Murphy, 201; High Single Series — Judy Brenzikofer, 584; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 690; High Team Series — Eastgate Chicks, 1,865.

EASTGATE METRO

Moxie’s Drinking Team;31.5;12.5

Eastgate Lanes;28;16

Todd’s Pro Shop;26;18

Hillsboro Ford;25;19

Busy Bee’s;25;19

Scotty’s Dogs;23;21

Prestige Worldwide;22.5;21.5

Team Retired;20;24

Fusion 5;20;24

Looney Tunes;19;25

One Left;18;26

High Single Game — Men: Kevin Barton, 267; Women: Becca Burton, 199; High Series — Men: Kevin Barton, 729; Women: Melissa Barton, 547; High Team Game — Eastgate Lanes, 1,048; High Team Series — Eastgate Lanes, 3,085.

EASTGATE V-8

Team Retired;31;17

Give ‘Em 3;29;19

Ball Busters;28;20

GGG;23;25

Platinum PDR;22;26

It Doesn’t Matter;22;26

We Need Some;22;26

Gear Heads;15;33

High Single Game — Men: Jack Martin, 278; Women: Lisa Clark, 221; High Series — Men: Bob Stanhope, 728; Women: Lisa Clark, 602. High Team Game — Platinum PDR, 1,084; High Team Series — Platinum PDR, 3,067.

SILVER TOPS I

Misfits;24;12

Hopefuls;21;15

Rollaids;19;17

Sassy Four;17;19

Lucky Four;15;21

Friends;12;24

High Single Game — Men: Cecil Kemph, 211; Women: Barb Zenner, 202; High Single Series — Men: Cecil Kemph, 550; Women: Barb Zenner, 513; High Team Game — Misfits, 686; High Team Series — Misfits, 1,956.

SILVER TOPS II

Curtis C’s;35;13

3 G’s;27.5;20.5

Winssome;27;21

Foxes;27;21

Die Hards;26;22

Just Luck;22.5;25.5

Shish Kabobs;21;27

Barb’s Kids;21;27

Teddy Bears;18;30

Spare Me;15;33

High Single Game — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 224; Women: Brenda Buller, 213; High Single Series — Men: Ron Gilchrist, 613; Women: Vickie Cook, 526; High Team Game — Curtis C’s, 732; High Team Series — Curtis C’s, 2,151.

GOODWILL

Buggsy’s Raiders;27;17

Heavy Pork;25;19

All 3 Holes;24;20

Arrowhead;23;21

Midway Motors;23;21

Miles Properties;19;25

Roofing Services;16;28

We B Gone;16;28

High Single Game — Chris Hastings, All 3 Holes, 245; High Single Series — Matt Hill, All 3 Holes, 662; High Team Game — Arrowhead, 1,044; High Team Series — Arrowhead, 3,006.

FRIDAY TRIO

Who Knows;15;5

Rat Pack;12.5;7.5

Gutter Gunners;12;8

The Nines;12;8

Whatever;11;9

Gutterball Shooters;10.5;9.5

La Familia;8;12

I Don’t Care;7;13

Wgas;5;15

High Single Game — Men: Eric Thomas, 277; Women: Paula Schrag, 210; High Series — Men: Jay Gunn, 701; Women: Paula Schrag, 557; High Team Game — Gutter Gunners, 579; High Team Series — Gutter Gunners, 1,684.