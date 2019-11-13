HUTCHINSON — The early season woes continue for the Hesston College women’s basketball team in a 127-37 loss to Hutchinson Community College Tuesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

The seventh-ranked (NJCAA Division I) Blue Dragons improve to 4-0. The Larks fall to 0-8 in their eighth game in 12 days.

The Larks led 2-0 17 seconds into the game, but trailed 34-10 after the first quarter and 69-17 at the half. Hutchinson reached the century mark at the end of the third quarter.

Abby Ogle led Hutchinson with 29 points and 12 steals. Nafatoumata Haidara scored 22 points. Tor’e Alford added 21. Brooklyn Betham scored 17 points. Lauryn Mapusua scored 12.

Hutchinson hit 54 of 90 shots from the field.

The Blue Dragons set seven single-game school records – points in a game, points through three quarters, points in a half, margin of victory, field goals made (54), steals (33) and opponents’ turnovers (49).

Gina DeFazio led Hesston with 13 points. Sydney Bontrager scored 10 points with 10 rebounds.

Hesston had 49 turnovers to seven for the Blue Dragons.

Hesston hosts North Platte Community College at 6 p.m. Friday and McCook College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

HESSTON (0-8) — Rawls 2-5 0-0 4, Brakes 1-5 0-0 3, Kessay 0-1 0-0 0, Bontrager 4-5 2-2 10, DeFazio 6-11 1-2 13, Johnson 1-4 0-0 3, Phillips 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Salmans 0-4 0-0 0, George 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, Klusman 0-5 2-2 2, Diaz 0-1 2-2 2, TOTALS 14-46 7-8 37.

HUTCHINSON CC (4-0) — Paniora 0-5 2-2 2, Ogle 13-17 2-2 29, Betham 7-9 3-6 17, Mapusua 6-12 0-0 12, Alford 8-12 1-2 21, Barton 2-5 1-4 6, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Cooper 4-7 1-2 9, Francis 4-10 0-0 9, Haidara 10-13 2-6 22, TOTALS 54-90 12-24 127.

Hesston;10;7;9;11;—37

Hutchinson;34;35;31;27;—127

Total fouls — Hes. 18, Hut. 10. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — Hes. 2-11 (Brakes 1-2, DeFazio 0-2, Johnson 1-3, Williams 0-1, Salmans 0-1, Klusman 0-2), Hut. 7-22 (Paniora 0-3, Ogle 1-2, Mapusua 0-3, Alford 4-8, Barton 1-3, Cooper 0-1, Francis 1-2). Rebounds — Hes. 35 (Bontrager 10), Hut. 41 (Haidara 9). Assists — Hes. 9 (Salmans 3), Hut. 32 (Ogle 8). Turnovers — Hes. 49 (n/a), Hut. 7 (Ogle 2). Blocked shots — Hes. (n/a), Hut. 5 (Ogle 1, Mapusua 1, Cooper 1, Francis 1, Naidara 1). Steals — Hes. (n/a), Hut. 33 (Ogle 12).