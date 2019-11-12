Tensions were mounting steadily over the three years into his unexpected ascension to the presidency. He was regarded by some as advancing the notion of America to be a country for white men, bolstered by his calling for the deportation of certain not natural born citizens. Despite speeches filled with insults, thinly veiled threats against opponents and racially insensitive comments many found offensive, he maintained a loyal base that considered him their political champion. He once answered ridicule over his controversial actions by comparing himself to Jesus Christ even as some close to him urged that he show respect for the dignity associated with his office.

From early on detractors questioned his sanity and as well as his morality. Then matters took a serious turn. His challenges to the authority of Congress and behaviors contrary to the Constitutional mandates led to members of the House of Representatives taking up the subject of impeachment.

So why dredge up the same old harsh criticisms of President Trump yet again?

The answer is that these criticisms are not of our current president but rather of President Andrew Johnson, elevated to the office following the assassination of President Lincoln. His impeachment is frequently mentioned in the context of its historical significance though the surrounding facts are seldom discussed.

In February of 1868, the Chicago Tribune presented its case supporting Johnson’s removal from office that included these significant excerpts from their editorial.

“…Johnson has squared himself against the Constitution…to commit some act that would seem to be political rather than criminal…”

“The country has been patient and forbearing with Andrew Johnson. Congress has not acted hastily or intemperately.”

“He has not been wanting in indecorum and outrage…denouncing Senators and Representatives…as traitors and scoundrels who ought to be hanged.”

“He has indicated how and when he could put on the robes of a dictator…[that] if the people did not repudiate Congress and elect supporters of his policy, they should be subjected to another civil war.”

“[Congress] has been appealed to [impeach]…but it has refused…He deliberately knocked a hole in the Constitution to furnish such a cause.”

These are perhaps the most relevant words contained in the op-ed:

“No man can put himself in the wrong and then go before the people with any hope of success, to take advantage of his own wrong…Before the presidential election takes place, every voter…will find out precisely what Johnson has done…and will be asking himself whether he ought to sustain a public official who deliberately and avowedly takes the attitude of a law-breaker.”

As we now know the removal of Andrew Johnson failed. The Senate trial fell short by a single vote. A historical footnote to the proceedings - the deciding vote not to remove was cast by Kansas Republican Sen. Edmund Ross.

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.