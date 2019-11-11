1. Fall Elder Law Series: Let's Talk Medicaid - Division of Assets: 5:30 p.m. Monday, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N. Main St, Hutchinson. Hutchinson Elder Law attorney, Kristen Armstrong will discuss how you can avoid spending down your assets. Armstrong will explain how and why a division of assets isn't as simple as "adding everything up and dividing it in half."

2. Free Veterans Day Breakfast for Military: Monday, Village Inn, 2901 N. Main St., Hutchinson. The Hutchinson Village Inn restaurant is honoring members of our armed forces with an all-day breakfast on Veterans Day. Veterans and active duty service men and women can get a free Inn-Credible V.I.B. Breakfast by showing their military ID.

3. Mercury Transit Watch Party: 8 a.m. to noon Monday, Lake Afton Public Observatory, 25000 W. 39th St. S, Goddard. Weather permitting, the observatory will have solar telescopes set up to watch Mercury transit across the sun! Maximum eclipse will occur at 9:20 a.m. and the transit will end shortly after noon.