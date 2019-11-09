All-HOPL
volleyball
Below is the All-Heart of the Plains League volleyball team as selected by the league coaches:
First team
Sam Dark, jr., Attica
Kayleigh Rausch, jr., Attica
Jaci Howell, jr., Attica
Alexis Zehr, sr., Burrton
Lindsey Kaufman, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian
Jennifer Hagen, sr., Hutchinson Central Christian
Maddie Bowman, jr., Hutchinson Central Christian
Holly DeWeese, sr., Cunningham
Hunter McGuire, sr., Cunningham
Maddison Panek, jr., Cunningham
Tori Poe, sr., Norwich
Aubrey Young, so., Pretty Prairie
Grace Hendrickson, jr., Pretty Prairie
Kailey Hamm, sr., Skyline
Nora Gugelmeyer, jr., South Barber
Emily Green, jr., Stafford
Honorable mention
Morgan Meyers, jr., Cunningham
Eva Schwertfeger, jr., Fairfield
Jonah Harbaugh, so., Pretty Prairie
Thunder strikes
Oilers
WICHITA — Chris Crane scored two goals to lead the Wichita Thunder to a 3-1 win over the Tulsa Oilers Friday in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Stefan Fournier added a goal. Jack Combs and Patrik Parkkonen each had two assists.
Josh Wesley scored for Tulsa with assists from Adam Pleskach and Jared Thomas.
Mitch Gillam had 36 saves for Wichita. Evan Fitzpatrick had 17 saves for Tulsa.
Tulsa is 5-8-1-0. Wichita is 6-2-3-0. The two teams meet again at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.