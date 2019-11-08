Holiday changes trash collection

The City of Newton will observe Nov. 11 as the Veterans Day holiday, altering the curbside trash and recycling pickup schedules.



Trash normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 12. Trash normally picked up Tuesday will be picked up Wednesday, Nov. 13.

City commission to meet

The Newton City Commission will meet for both a work session and regular meeting Nov. 12 at Newton City Hall, 221 East Sixth.

The commission will meet at 6 p.m. for a work session. The agenda is a discussion of options for historic preservation functions. Members of the Historic Preservation Commission have been invited to attend.

The commission will meet at 7 p.m. for a regular meeting. Agenda items include a street closure for the annual Parade of Lights, amendments to zoning ordinances, participation in national prescription opiates litigation, a presentation on passenger rail, a report on an aviation conference and a period for public comment.

North Newton council to meet

The North Newton city council will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in North Newton City Hall, 2601 N. Main.

Agenda items include a proposal for the audit of 2019 financial statements, a proposed match for a KDOT path project, Kauffman Museum's Kansas Day project and a period for public comment.

Newton USD 373 Board of Education to meet

The Newton Unified School District 373 Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 11 in McKinley Administrative Center, 308 E. First.

Agenda items include gift requests, the superintendent search, leadership team reports, a Northridge Elementary Presentation and a period for public comment.