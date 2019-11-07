Nov. 9 through 17

All times Central

Saturday, Nov. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Saint Mary @ Bethel 1:30 p.m., Kansas State @ Texas 2:30 p.m. (ESPN).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel vs. Oklahoma City @ Fort Worth (M 1 p.m.), Texas Southern @ Wichita State (M 2 p.m., Yurview KS), Kansas State @ UNLV (M 3 p.m., ESPN3), Northern Iowa @ Wichita State (W 5 p.m., Yurview KS).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethany @ Bethel 7 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Golden State @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Nov. 10

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Illinois-Chicago @ Kansas (W 1 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Tennessee noon (KWCH, ch. 12.1)

PRO BASKETBALL — Milwaukee @ Oklahoma City 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City).

Monday, Nov. 11

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Illinois-Chicago @ Kansas State (W 6:30 p.m., ESPN+), Wichita State @ Oral Roberts (W 7 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 6:05 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 12

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Hesston College @ Hutchinson CC (W 5:30 p.m.), Bethel JV @ Hesston College (M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Indiana 6 p.m. (Fox Sports Kansas City Plus).

Wednesday, Nov. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Southwestern @ Bethel (W 6 p.m., M 8 p.m.), Monmouth @ Kansas State (M 7 p.m., ESPN+), Omaha @ Kansas (W 7 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Washburn (W, exhibition, 7 p.m.).

Friday, Nov. 15

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Class 2A playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — North Platte CC @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m.), Redland CC @ Hesston College (M 8 p.m.), Monmouth @ Kansas (M 7 p.m., ESPN+).

PRO HOCKEY — Idaho @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Philadelphia @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Cox 786 by subscription).

INDOOR SOCCER — (exhibition) Wichita @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 16

PREP FOOTBALL (All games at 7 p.m. unless noted) — Class 2A playoffs TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ Kansas Wesleyan 1 p.m., Kansas @ Oklahoma State 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1), West Virginia @ Kansas State 2:30 p.m. (KAKE TV, ch. 10.1 or ESPN or ESPN2).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — Bethel @ Saint Mary (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), McCook CC @ Hesston College (W 2 p.m.), UT Martin @ Wichita State (M 2 p.m., Yurview Kansas).

Sunday, Nov. 17

COLLEGE BASKETBALL — UMass-Lowell @ Kansas (W 1 p.m., ESPN+), Southern @ Wichita State (W 2 p.m., Yurview Kansas).

