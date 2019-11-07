BC players

honored

Two members of the Bethel College women’s soccer team were named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team in the NAIA Division.

Players named to the team were Alayna Wallace, a junior from McPherson; and Payton Walters, a junior from Highland Ranch, Colo.

The two are the first Bethel soccer players ever named to the team and the only two selected from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

To be nominated, an athlete must be “a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.” The athlete must have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and completed at least one year at their current institution and reached at least sophomore athletic eligibility.

Wallace is a junior majoring in natural sciences. A two-time All-KCAC pick, she scored five goals with three assists this season for 13 points, all personal bests.

Walters is a junior nursing major. She is a two-year starter who missed all last season with an injury. She helped lead Bethel to five shutouts this season.

The two are now nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.

All-CKL

volleyball

Below is the All-Central Kansas League volleyball team as selected by the CKL coaches:

First team

u-Talby Duerksen, sr., OH, Hesston

u-Abby Rose, so., MH, Smoky Valley

Celbi Richardson, sr., S, Hesston

Kristina Head, sr., MH, Lyons

Morgan Stout, sr., MB, Nickerson

Cyra Kelley, sr., OH, Nickerson

Karenna Gerber, jr., MH, Halstead

Second team

Sammie Saunders, so., OH, Hillsboro

Elise Kaiser, sr., OH/MH, Hesston

Bri Franklin, jr., MH, Smoky Valley

Daci Stover, sr., S, Lyons

Faith Paramore, sr., OH, Haven

Josie Engel, jr., S, Halstead

Suzanne Schneider, jr., OH, Hoisington

Honorable mention

Madi McClain, jr., OH, Halstead

Maguire Estill, jr., OH/S, Haven

Sara Yutzy, sr., OH, Haven

Kylie Hefling, sr., MH, Haven

Harley Ferralez, so., L, Hesston

Kinsey Kleiner, jr., S, Hillsboro

Jess Saunders, jr., MH, Hillsboro

Josie McLean, fr., S, Nickerson

Ava Jones, fr., RS/MB, Nickerson

Lauren Kolm, jr., M, Pratt

Kyra Johnson, sr., OH, Pratt

McKinley Johnson, jr., S, Smoky Valley

u-unanimous selection