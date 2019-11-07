BC players
honored
Two members of the Bethel College women’s soccer team were named to the 2019 College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA) Academic All-District first team in the NAIA Division.
Players named to the team were Alayna Wallace, a junior from McPherson; and Payton Walters, a junior from Highland Ranch, Colo.
The two are the first Bethel soccer players ever named to the team and the only two selected from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
To be nominated, an athlete must be “a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his/her current institution.” The athlete must have played in at least 50 percent of the team’s games and completed at least one year at their current institution and reached at least sophomore athletic eligibility.
Wallace is a junior majoring in natural sciences. A two-time All-KCAC pick, she scored five goals with three assists this season for 13 points, all personal bests.
Walters is a junior nursing major. She is a two-year starter who missed all last season with an injury. She helped lead Bethel to five shutouts this season.
The two are now nominees for the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team.
All-CKL
volleyball
Below is the All-Central Kansas League volleyball team as selected by the CKL coaches:
First team
u-Talby Duerksen, sr., OH, Hesston
u-Abby Rose, so., MH, Smoky Valley
Celbi Richardson, sr., S, Hesston
Kristina Head, sr., MH, Lyons
Morgan Stout, sr., MB, Nickerson
Cyra Kelley, sr., OH, Nickerson
Karenna Gerber, jr., MH, Halstead
Second team
Sammie Saunders, so., OH, Hillsboro
Elise Kaiser, sr., OH/MH, Hesston
Bri Franklin, jr., MH, Smoky Valley
Daci Stover, sr., S, Lyons
Faith Paramore, sr., OH, Haven
Josie Engel, jr., S, Halstead
Suzanne Schneider, jr., OH, Hoisington
Honorable mention
Madi McClain, jr., OH, Halstead
Maguire Estill, jr., OH/S, Haven
Sara Yutzy, sr., OH, Haven
Kylie Hefling, sr., MH, Haven
Harley Ferralez, so., L, Hesston
Kinsey Kleiner, jr., S, Hillsboro
Jess Saunders, jr., MH, Hillsboro
Josie McLean, fr., S, Nickerson
Ava Jones, fr., RS/MB, Nickerson
Lauren Kolm, jr., M, Pratt
Kyra Johnson, sr., OH, Pratt
McKinley Johnson, jr., S, Smoky Valley
u-unanimous selection