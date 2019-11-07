Bethel game

cancelled

The Bethel College women’s basketball team’s game scheduled for Friday against Manhattan Christian has been canceled due to lack of healthy players for MCC.

No make-up date has been set at deadline.

HC women

fall to Tabor

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell to the Tabor junior varsity 49-42 Wednesday at Yost Center.

Hesston trailed 7-4 after the first quarter, but tied the game 20-20 at the half. Tabor led 32-31 after three quarters.

Lilly Schamberger led Tabor with 11 points. Laney Scott scored 10.

Lexy Salmans led Hesston with 11 points.

The Larks fall to 0-5, playing five games in six days.

Hesston plays this weekend in the Crowder College Roughrider Classic in Neosho, Mo. Hesston plays Coffeyville Community College at 5 p.m. Friday and host Crowder at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Halstead grad

tops NJCAA

EL DORADO — Halstead High School graduate Taiten Winkel, a sophomore at Butler Community College was named both the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference special teams player of the week for week 11.

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound punter-kicker, Winkel had six punts for a 56-yard average in at 23-13 loss Saturday at Iowa Western. His 76-yard punt was the third longest nationally in the NJCAA. It was downed on the 11-yard line. He had three punts over 50 yards and three punts inside the 20, including one at the four. He also had three kickoffs for a 59-yard average.

For the season, Winkel has 36 punts for a 36.9-yard average and 10 inside the 20 versus one touchback. He has hit one of three field goal attempts and six of nine extra-point kicks.

It was the second time this season Winkel was honored. He also received conference honors in week 2 after a 36-17 win over Snow College.

Hesston player

takes honors

HESSTON — Hesston College basketball player Jacob Baker was named the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Division II player of the week for the week ending Sunday.

Baker is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Wichita.

In two games, Baker scored 50 points with 11 rebounds, three steals and three assists.

The Larks won both games.

Thunder demotes

Admirals

WICHITA — In front of a crowd of 7,655 screaming schoolkids from the state of Kansas, the Wichita Thunder disposed of the Norfolk Admirals 6-2 Wednesday morning in ECHL play at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Wichita led 3-0 after the first period.

Fabrizio Ricci scored a goal with two assists for the Thunder. Chirs Crane and Peter Crinella each added a goal with an assist. Beau Starrett, Spencer Dorowicz and Brendan De Jong each added a goal. Patrik Parkkonen had two assists.

For Norfolk, Brayden Sherbinin and River Rymsha each scored a goal.

Mitch Gillam stopped 32 of 34 shots in goal for Wichita. Brandon Halverson had 24 saves in goal for Norfolk.

The Admirals drop to 2-7-1-0, sixth in the ECHL South Division. Wichita improves to 5-2-3-0, moving into third place in the ECHL Mountain.

Wichita hosts Tulsa at 7:05 p.m. Friday and Saturday.