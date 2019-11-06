Nov. 10 will be the annual Newton Toy Run, an event to benefit the Christmas program at the Salvation Army.

Three highlights

1. A motorcycle parade

Santa will make his way through downtown at the lead of the annual Newton Toy Run.

He will be joined by an estimated 700 motorcyclists. A promotional poster states all types of vehicles are welcome to participate. At the Wild Prairie Event Center, riders will give toys to Salvation Army representatives

The parade will leave the Chisholm Trail Mall sometime around 1 p.m., go north on Main Street to 12th Street, east to Spencer and south to the Wild Prairie Event Center.

2. Chili feed and fundraiser auction

Once motorcycles start arriving at the Wild Prairie Event Center, the chili feed will begin. Available will be chili and all the fixings. The Wild Prairie Event Center is a new event venue located where Whitesell-Finnell VFW used to be, 1610 SE Third St.

3. Remembering a local legend

Motorcyclists will donate new toys to the toy drive after riding parade-style through downtown. The ride has been named as a memorial to Wayne Kemp. Born in Newton in 1972, Kemp was a respected custom motorcycle builder and owner of Wayne Kemp Kustoms. He was featured in Iron Horse magazine and others for his custom bike creations. He also owned Alpha Recovery Service. He died Aug. 5, 2017, following a motorcycle accident.

If you go

When: Parade begins about 1 p.m. Chili feed begins when motorcycles arrive at the Wild Prairie Event Center. A fundraiser auction begins at 2 p.m.

Where: Parade will go north through downtown to 12th, then east to Spencer and south to the Wild Prairie Event Center. Chili feed and auction at Wild Prairie Event Center.

Admission: Commemorative buttons are $2, chili is $4. Admission to Wild Prairie Event Center is free.