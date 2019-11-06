Look for increasing clouds and highs near 63 on Wednesday in Topeka before a cold front moves through the area, bringing with it a chance for drizzle and snow at night.
Thursday's high should be in the low-40s, with Friday's high around 48 degrees.
Saturday should be sunny with highs in the mid-60s before another cool-down on Sunday, with a high in the lower-50s.
Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:
• Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
• Tonight: A chance of drizzle and snow. Cloudy, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
• Thursday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 41. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
• Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Calm wind.
• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
• Sunday night: A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
• Monday, Veterans Day: A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
• Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 17.
• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.